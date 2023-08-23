UK fund proposed to respond to US Inflation Reduction Act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK fund proposed to respond to US Inflation Reduction Act

By Bloomberg
23/08/2023, 7:09 am
© BloombergUK inflation reduction act

The UK will fall further behind the US on green technologies without a national investment fund to help turn start-ups into the companies of tomorrow, a leading think-tank has warned.

The Institute for Public Policy Research said the UK needs billions of pounds of strategic state investment to deliver government plans to put innovative green manufacturing at the heart of the economy.

Last year, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt earmarked green technology as one of the sectors that has “the most potential for growth.” But so far the UK has barely responded to the US Inflation Reduction Act, a massive net zero spending program that President Joe Biden launched a year ago.

“Without urgent government action, the UK will remain on the starting blocks of the race to capture the green industries of tomorrow,” said the IPPR, a left-of-center research group.

To catch up with the US, it suggested the government could create a National Investment Fund to invest in start-ups in return for co-ownership stakes in a broad range of companies.

The Treasury should provide initial funding after which the NIF should be funded by North Sea oil and gas tax receipts or new levies on fossil fuel share dividends and buybacks to “divert excess profits into productive investments in a future green economy,” IPPR said.

The new NIF could operate alongside existing funding schemes like the British Business Bank and the UK Infrastructure Bank “crowd in” additional private financing. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set up a similar government based private equity fund with the Future Fund: Breakthrough.

The government is expected to respond to the US IRA in the Treasury’s autumn economic statement later this year.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts