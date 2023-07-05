JV formed for UK’s ‘largest ever’ transmission project linking Peterhead and Drax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

JV formed for UK’s ‘largest ever’ transmission project linking Peterhead and Drax

By Andrew Dykes
05/07/2023, 8:30 am
© Supplied by SSE ThermalCCS Peterhead power station
SSE Thermal owns and operates Peterhead Power Station at Sandford Bay

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and SSEN Transmission have agreed the terms of a joint venture to build a subsea power “superhighway” linking northeast Scotland and England.

The ‘Eastern Green Link 2’ (EGL2) project would see the creation of a 525kW, 2GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable laid between Sandford Bay in Peterhead, Scotland, and Drax in England.

Billed by the grid managers as the UK’s “single largest electricity transmission project ever”, the cable would measure around 270 miles in length. New converter stations would be built at either end to connect it to existing network infrastructure.

They have described the link as “essential” to alleviating constraints on the UK transmission system, enabling growth in renewables and supporting the transition to net zero.

© Supplied by National Grid
Eastern Green Link 2 project will see the creation of a 525kW, 2GW high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England.

After nine months of work from projects teams at SSEN Transmission and NGET, the JV shareholders’ agreement was signed by Maz Alkirwi, SSEN Transmission’s Finance Director and Carl Trowell, National Grid’s President for UK Strategic Infrastructure, at an official ceremony in London last week.

NGET’s Mr Trowell said: “The government ambition of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030 demands unprecedented scale and complexity of action. It’s essential that we find new ways to work and unite as a sector to rise to this challenge and this joint venture with SSEN is a prime example.

“Eastern Green Link 2 is part of our Great Grid Upgrade, the largest overhaul of the grid in generations. This new infrastructure will connect more clean, renewable energy from where it’s generated to where it’s needed, helping contribute to lower energy bills over the long-term and make the UK’s energy more self-sufficient.

“Congratulations to all the colleagues involved and we now look forward to working with SSEN as the project continues to develop.

SSEN finance director Mr Alkirwi added: “I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve signed our first Joint Venture agreement with National Grid to deliver EGL2. Connecting the North of Scotland down to Northern England and transporting renewable power to communities across the country is crucial in delivering government targets for tackling climate change.

“It’s an important moment in a major investment in critical national infrastructure and we’re looking forward to working with National Grid on its delivery.

Work to progress the project will now be taken forward as a formal joint venture between SSEN Transmission and NGET.

Following final approval from Ofgem work is expected to commence in 2024, with a targeted operational date of 2029.

Backers previously warned that delays to the scheme would cost millions in constraint payments for ratepayers and pressed the regulator to approve the cable.

The initial £1.3bn Eastern Link project runs from Torness in East Lothian, Scotland to Hawthorn Pit, County Durham, and is being jointly managed by SP Energy Networks and NGET.

National Grid’s ‘Great Grid Upgrade’ will also see three further subsea links between Scotland and England, and proposals in the Humber and East Anglia (including a further subsea link between Suffolk and Kent).

