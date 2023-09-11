Will the Investment Zone policy catalyse economic growth across the UK?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Will the Investment Zone policy catalyse economic growth across the UK?

By Jenny Tragner, Director and Head of Policy, ForrestBrown
11/09/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 11/09/2023, 8:25 am
© Wullie Marr/ DCTaberdeen investment zone tax
Aberdeen harbour and skyline.

In the 2023 Spring Budget, the UK government set out an ambitious programme to boost the UK’s potential as an innovative nation. It designated 12 geographic areas with special tax and regulatory rules intended to drive economic growth and productivity by attracting investment.

Known as Investment Zones, these areas have been designed to create knowledge-intensive growth regions centred around at least one of the government’s five priority sectors: digital and tech, green industries, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and creative studies. The aim is to develop eight Investment Zones in England and four elsewhere in the UK. South Yorkshire was named as the first UK Investment Zone, resulting in thousands of new advanced manufacturing jobs in places like Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster, and Barnsley.

The incentives offered to the Zones, including funding for R&D grants, could be helpful tools to encourage innovation and sector-based growth in previously under-performing areas of the country. More than seven out of 10 companies that we surveyed said they decide where to invest in innovation based on tax incentives and grant funding, so fostering a supportive environment for R&D through Investment Zones could be a powerful means to unlocking economic growth.

However, one of the dangers with ‘picking winners’ in this way is that investment in one region can sometimes come at the expense of other parts of the UK, with the potential for economic decisions to become politicised. For example, none of the proposed English locations are situated south of Birmingham despite our research, showing there is untapped potential to deliver economic gains across the UK.

To effectively unlock long-lasting economic growth, we need to ensure that powerful behavioural incentives like R&D tax relief continue to work in the interests of all innovative businesses across the UK, alongside geographically focused direct funding for Investment Zones.

The case of Scotland

According to ForrestBrown’s Investment Potential Index (IPI), Scotland has very high innovation potential and is already establishing innovative centres in both the energy transition and life sciences sectors where it is strongest. Despite this, R&D investment in the country still has some way to go before matching spending in the UK’s R&D hotspots, lagging behind regions such as South West England in terms of R&D tax credits claimed and number of businesses benefitting.

However, the IPI ranks Scotland’s worker capacity – which measures the size and quality of the workforce – at 50, putting it in line with some of the higher-ranking regions in the South of England, the index also evaluated.

The government clearly recognises this potential, announcing two Investment Zones in Scotland earlier this year: Glasgow and the North East of Scotland. Scotland’s high worker capacity score suggests it has the skills to support R&D intensive businesses who may be considering where to locate their R&D activity.For Scotland’s Investment Zones to flourish, the economic activity they kickstart must endure beyond the initial funding injection. This is where R&D tax relief, the Patent Box regime, capital allowances and tax incentives to encourage investment can provide ongoing financial benefits to innovative businesses.

Harnessing the wider innovation toolkit

The reality is that every region has its own strengths, as the IPI serves to illustrate. Investment Zones are a well-intentioned part of the UK’s growth plan, but to deliver sustainable growth in all parts of the UK we need to ensure that we’re incentivising innovation across the board, whether that is in established tech clusters or emerging hotspots.

Currently, the government is looking to simplify R&D tax relief and is consulting on the design of a single scheme that merges the existing incentives for SMEs and the relief targeted at large companies (the Research and Development Expenditure Credit, or RDEC). This is a positive opportunity to simplify the way we incentivise R&D through the tax incentive and support economic growth by encouraging business innovation.

While the fine print and timeline of the merged R&D tax relief model still need to be ironed out, it’s imperative that the government keeps its focus on getting this vital incentive right to ensure it delivers for innovative UK businesses wherever they are located – not just those concentrated in the 12 designated Investment Zones.

Jenny Tragner will be taking part in panel discussions on ‘Unlocking innovation across the UK’ hosted by Centre for Cities in partnership with ForrestBrown at the Conservative and Labour Party Conferences in October. More details here.

