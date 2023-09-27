Britain loses green jobs in latest blow to net zero transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Britain loses green jobs in latest blow to net zero transition

By Bloomberg
27/09/2023, 12:30 pm
© Supplied by Neart na Goitheenergy transition jobs
Turbines blades at Siemens Gamesa in Hull.

The UK said the number of “green jobs” associated with the push toward net zero fossil fuel emissions fell, a blow to the nation’s ambition to lead the way on the transition to protect the climate.

The number of green jobs slipped back by 3.5% between 2018 and 2020 to 526,000 and barely grew over a five-year period, according to data from the Office for National Statistics released Wednesday.

The Conservative government put climate at the heart of its agenda in time to host the annual round of United Nations talks on the issue in 2021 but more recently has walked back some of its most aggressive targets under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Officials had hoped that investing in green technologies could both improve the environment and create jobs, but the data so far haven’t backed that up.

The figures will add to concerns that the UK’s climate push is floundering with delays to the phasing out of gas boilers and the ban on new diesel and petrol car sales. It also underscores the challenge facing the opposition Labour party after it promised to create swathes of new green jobs if it wins power in a general election widely expected next year.

The ONS defined a green job as employment in a role that “contributes to protecting or restoring the environment, including those that mitigate or adapt to climate change.” Among the jobs included were nuclear power, carbon capture and storage, low carbon transport and renewable energy.

While green jobs in energy efficiency products and repairs fell between 2015 and 2020, roles in renewable energy jumped 41% to almost 35,000.

However, a much larger group of workers report that part of their job is green.

More than a quarter of workers described part of their role as a “green job,” and 4% said that all or most was related to green activities. Workers in Wales and Scotland were more likely to describe part of their job as green than in England.

A survey by LinkedIn found that the UK has a smaller concentration of workers with green skills in its finance industry than many other developed countries, including Germany and the US. It also revealed that more workers are leaving the UK’s fossil fuel industry than entering it but that the decline is decelerating.

