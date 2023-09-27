Dana Gas names EnQuest exec as new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Dana Gas names EnQuest exec as new CEO

“Together, we will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the energy sector."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/09/2023, 1:02 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Dana Gas
Dana Gas

Dana Gas has appointed a new CEO, Richard Hall, former COO of EnQuest.

Patrick Allman-Ward, the current CEO, is retiring and will remain an advisor to the board.

The new CEO will join Dana on November 6. He has spent the last three years at EnQuest and as managing director for Malaysia.

Hall has also co-founded Nio Petroleum and service company UWG. He has also worked at Petrofac. While at EnQuest, he played a critical role in taking the Kraken project from concept to development.

“I am honoured to join Dana Gas as CEO and lead its exceptional team. Our industry is undergoing significant growth and evolution, and I look forward to working collaboratively with our talented professionals under the auspices of the company’s board to drive innovation, sustainability, and value creation for our stakeholders,” Hall said.

“Together, we will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the energy sector.”

Dana said the choice of Hall had followed an extensive search.

Company chairman Hamid Jafar welcomed Hall to the position of CEO. The new executive’s “broad and extensive international experience will prove to be an asset for our organisation”, the chair said.

Jafar noted that Allman-Ward had helped Dana achieve “significant milestones and maintained its position as a leading player in the regional energy sector”.

Forward plans

The appointment of Hall was agreed at a board meeting today. The board also discussed financing plans and “possible new business development opportunities”.

Last month, Dana reported net profit had slipped to $83 million in the first six months of the year, from $111mn in the same period of 2022.

The company operates in Kurdistan and Egypt. While many independents in Kurdistan have run into difficulties as a result of an export pipeline stoppage, Dana has benefited from its production being consumed locally.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts