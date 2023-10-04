Aberdeen firm makes finals of ADNOC decarbonisation challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen firm makes finals of ADNOC decarbonisation challenge

Winners are eligible to receive up to $1m in piloting opportunities with the UAE oil firm.
By Allister Thomas
04/10/2023, 11:10 am Updated: 04/10/2023, 12:17 pm
© Supplied by CCU InternationalCCU International CEO Beena Sharma.
CCU International CEO Beena Sharma.

An Aberdeen-based firm has made it into the 10 finalists for a decarbonisation challenge from the UAE’s ADNOC.

CCU International, a start up focused on Carbon Capture and Utilisation, is one of two UK businesses which made it into the finals.

They’re joined by Oxford Flow, a company which produces valves to eliminate fugitive emissions, in the top 10, alongside a host of businesses from the UAE, Canada, US and Netherlands.

Announced in May in collaboration with Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), Amazon Web Services, BP and Hub 71, the ADNOC Decarbonisation Technology Challenge aims to find “innovations that will reshape the global energy landscape”.

The ten finalists, unveiled today at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, will be invited to pitch their innovations to a panel of judges in December, with winners eligible to receive up to $1m in piloting opportunities with ADNOC.

ADNOC said the 10 finalists have been selected from 650 entries from 50 countries.

The shortlist comprises innovations in carbon capture, AI, hydrogen, renewables, batteries and nature based solutions.

Sophie Hildebrand, ADNOC chief technology officer, said: “Across ADNOC, we are leveraging technology and partnerships to help us achieve our Net Zero by 2045 ambition. The ADNOC Decarbonization Technology Challenge has served as a magnet, attracting hundreds of global innovators to us.

“Every company on this shortlist is a game changing pioneer and I look forward to meeting each of the finalists in the UAE at the end of the year.”

The finalists are:

  • CCU International, a British company developing a pressure-swing adsorption based carbon capture and utilization technology for industrial facilities
  • CO2CirculAir, a Dutch company pioneering the capture of CO2 from the air using natural wind
  • EmiratiCO2 Group, a UAE company specializing in direct air capture coupled with desalination plants for CO2 mineralization
  • Active Surfaces, a United States company producing ultra-light weight flexible solar films for the built environment
  • Desolenator, a Dutch company pioneering a circular solar thermal water desalination system
  • Basetwo AI, a Canadian company using cognitive AI to reduce emissions from downstream oil and gas operations
  • Oxford Flow, a British company producing control and stemless valves to eliminate fugitive emissions
  • Revterra, a United States company producing kinetic batteries to help decarbonize remote operations
  • Nunafab Corp, a Canadian company innovating composite pipe technology for safe and efficient hydrogen transportation
  • Oxygenate Bamboo, a UAE company establishing plantations with genetically modified bamboo saplings to maximize CO2 sequestration

CCU International CEO Beena Sharma said: “Being recognised as a finalist in the ADNOC Decarbonization Technology Challenge underscores CCU International’s dedication to reshaping the energy landscape. Our carbon capture and utilisation technology is our answer to a sustainable future, and we’re thrilled to have reached this stage among such esteemed global innovators.

“ADNOC’s initiative in leading the Decarbonization Technology Challenge is commendable. It brings to the forefront companies like CCU International that are committed to sustainable technologies. We believe in our solution’s potential to revolutionise industrial facilities and are excited to be recognised in this pivotal moment for our planet.

“We are excited to present our innovations in the UAE and hope to drive tangible change in global decarbonisation efforts.

“The global shift towards sustainable energy solutions requires collaborative efforts. ADNOC’s Decarbonization Technology Challenge is an exceptional platform bringing the best minds in the field together. CCU International is honoured to be a part of this journey and remains committed to setting new standards in carbon capture and utilisation.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts