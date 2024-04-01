Adnoc Gas to invest $13bn in growth opportunities over next five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Adnoc Gas to invest $13bn in growth opportunities over next five years

By Mathew Perry
01/04/2024, 10:55 am
© Supplied by Adnocadnoc
A sign outside ADNOC offices in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) plans to invest $13 billion (£10.3bn) in “domestic and international growth opportunities” over the next five years through its gas and LNG arm, Adnoc Gas.

The Emirati state-owned firm made the announcement following its first annual general meeting since its initial public offering last year.

During the meeting, Adnoc Gas shareholders approved plans for a full-year 2023 dividend of $3.25 billion. The company recorded revenues of $22.7 billion and a net income of $4.7 billion over the year.

Adnoc Gas chairman Ahmed Al Jaber said the company is progressing “several significant projects” that will accelerate its future growth.

“Between 2024 and 2029, we plan to invest over $13 billion in domestic and international growth opportunities, with our predictable margin business expected to increase our EBITDA by up to 40% by 2029,” Mr Al Jaber said.

“In addition, we are looking to increase our LNG export volumes in a growing global market.

© Supplied by Storegga
Earlier this year, Adnoc acquired a 10% stake in carbon capture firm Storegga, one of the partners in the Acorn CCS project centred on the St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire.

“Our aim is to acquire the new Ruwais LNG plant and more than double our LNG production capacity by 2028.”

Adnoc Gas chief executive officer Ahmed Alebri said the company’s financial performance underpins its confidence to expand its global footprint and explore new revenue streams.

“We aim to expand internationally by acquiring new positions in the gas value chain, targeting opportunities in Europe, India, China and South-East Asia if they add value to our business,” Mr Alebri said.

Earlier this year, Adnoc acquired a 10% stake in UK carbon capture firm Storegga, one of the joint venture partners behind the Acorn CCS project centred on the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire.

Adnoc Gas innovation investment

In addition, Adnoc Gas said it plans to invest in decarbonisation, digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) led innovation.

Throughout 2023, the company said it deployed machine learning, computer vision, and hybrid modelling, aimed at enhancing cost efficiency and employee safety.

This included a “proof of concept” pilot using advanced robotics for continuous monitoring and inspection of large facilities, which Adnoc Gas said resulted in improved equipment availability and enhanced employee safety.

In total, Adnoc said these technological innovations significantly boosted its plant availability and output gains, resulting in the creation of up to $1 billion in value since 2016.

Adnoc plans  to further leverage AI and other new technologies for improved cost efficiencies and reliability, saving up to $400 million annually over the next five years.

 

 

