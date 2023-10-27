BP signs $100 million deal with Tesla for ultra-fast EV chargers

BP’s electric vehicle charging business has signed a $100 million deal with Tesla for ultra-fast charging hardware units.

The UK supermajor’s EV charging business has already installed more than 27,000 charge points and aims to roll out more than 100,000 globally by 2030.

The deal will allow BP Pulse to expand its public network in the US and enable support for its EV fleet customers by deploying chargers at their private depots.

This collaboration forms part of BP’s plans to invest up to $1 billion in EV charging across the US by 2030.

Richard Bartlett, global chief executive of BP Pulse, said: “Strengthening the bp pulse network with Tesla’s industry-leading hardware is a major step forward in our ambitions for high speed, open access charging infrastructure in the US and advances our ambition to delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

Mr Bartlett added: “Combined with our vast network of convenience and mobility sites on and off the highway, this collaboration with Tesla will bring fast and reliable charging to EV drivers when and where they need it.”

The Tesla ultra-fast chargers, which have an output of 250 kW, will be branded, installed and operated by BP pulse.

In addition to this deal with Tesla, BP Pulse aims to continue deploying additional fast charging points at high-demand locations, such as airports and major metropolitan areas.

Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure, Rebecca Tinucci, commented: “At Tesla, we’re driven to enable great charging experiences for all EV owners.

“Selling our fast-charging hardware is a new step for us, and one we’re looking to expand in support of our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. We appreciate BP’s partnership in this area – it’s the right step towards a more sustainable future.”

BP has been awarded grant funds through programs like National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) and California Energy Commission (CEC) to provide charging infrastructure at sites in California, Pennsylvania, Colorado; and Kentucky.

Sujay Sharma, chief executive of BP Pulse Americas, said: “We remain open and committed to expanding alliances with EV industry leaders even further and we look forward to welcoming the growing number of EV drivers across the country to our network.”