Saltend Chemicals Park to adopt low carbon gas substitute

Saltend Chemicals Park in Humberside is set to host a decarbonising energy plant to produce clean gas for industrial use is set for deployment.

This follows a ‘Heads of Terms’ agreement signed by px Group, the owner and operator of Saltend, and Standard Gas Technologies, the developer of the SG100 technology that is set to be used on the site.

Capable of processing up to 48,000 tonnes of a wide range of non-recyclable waste a year, the SG100 will typically generate 2,500-3,000m3/hr of product gas, which is as clean as natural gas, says the firms.

The technology has already achieved ‘End of Waste’ certification from the UK’s Environment Agency and can produce 40,000 MW hours of power annually, enough for around 10,000 homes.

The firms behind the project say that, dependent on feedstock, SG100 can generate carbon negative or low carbon energy.

SG100 technology bakes but does not burn waste in a high-temperature, oxygen-free oven to generate gas, which is immediately processed for cleanliness and to prevent tar formation, and carbon-capturing, sequestrable biochar.

Geoff Holmes, chief executive of px Group, says: “We are delighted to be working with Standard Gas on yet another pioneering decarbonisation project destined for Saltend.

“Decarbonisation is a non-negotiable, and carbon capture and removal – both on a large and small scale – will play a central role in reaching Net Zero targets here in the UK and Europe.”

Product gas from SG100 can be used in electricity or steam and heat generation, as a natural gas substitute, or further processed for renewable transport fuels, or chemical feedstock.

The Saltend owners will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), installation and commissioning of the SG100.

Once live, px Group would also deliver operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the SG100 plant.

Laurence Sharrock, technical director of Standard Gas, commented: “An industrial park like Saltend is a perfect location for one or more SG100s, providing decarbonising power and products for on-site consumption.

“We already have a pipeline of over 20 SG100 units in 4-5 projects across several industrial and commercial sectors, and successfully deploying the technology at a high-profile location like Saltend will have much wider significance.

“Saltend has a highly skilled workforce on its doorstep, and a plethora of sector-leading businesses on site that can utilise the SG100’s output.”