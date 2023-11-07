Saltend Chemicals Park to adopt low carbon gas substitute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Saltend Chemicals Park to adopt low carbon gas substitute

By Ryan Duff
07/11/2023, 8:00 am
© Supplied by Media ZooSG100 set for Saltend
SG 100 is set for Saltend Chemicals Park.

Saltend Chemicals Park in Humberside is set to host a decarbonising energy plant to produce clean gas for industrial use is set for deployment.

This follows a ‘Heads of Terms’ agreement signed by px Group, the owner and operator of Saltend, and Standard Gas Technologies, the developer of the SG100 technology that is set to be used on the site.

Capable of processing up to 48,000 tonnes of a wide range of non-recyclable waste a year, the SG100 will typically generate 2,500-3,000m3/hr of product gas, which is as clean as natural gas, says the firms.

The technology has already achieved ‘End of Waste’ certification from the UK’s Environment Agency and can produce 40,000 MW hours of power annually, enough for around 10,000 homes.

The firms behind the project say that, dependent on feedstock, SG100 can generate carbon negative or low carbon energy.

SG100 technology bakes but does not burn waste in a high-temperature, oxygen-free oven to generate gas, which is immediately processed for cleanliness and to prevent tar formation, and carbon-capturing, sequestrable biochar.

Saltend Chemicals Park © Supplied by Media Zoo
Saltend Chemicals Park, Humberside.

Geoff Holmes, chief executive of px Group, says: “We are delighted to be working with Standard Gas on yet another pioneering decarbonisation project destined for Saltend.

“Decarbonisation is a non-negotiable, and carbon capture and removal – both on a large and small scale – will play a central role in reaching Net Zero targets here in the UK and Europe.”

Product gas from SG100 can be used in electricity or steam and heat generation, as a natural gas substitute, or further processed for renewable transport fuels, or chemical feedstock.

The Saltend owners will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), installation and commissioning of the SG100.

Once live, px Group would also deliver operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the SG100 plant.

Laurence Sharrock, technical director of Standard Gas, commented: “An industrial park like Saltend is a perfect location for one or more SG100s, providing decarbonising power and products for on-site consumption.

“We already have a pipeline of over 20 SG100 units in 4-5 projects across several industrial and commercial sectors, and successfully deploying the technology at a high-profile location like Saltend will have much wider significance.

“Saltend has a highly skilled workforce on its doorstep, and a plethora of sector-leading businesses on site that can utilise the SG100’s output.”

