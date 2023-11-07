Diamond Offshore secures $240m contract awards led by BP and Taqa UK deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Diamond Offshore secures $240m contract awards led by BP and Taqa UK deals

Ocean GreatWhite rig to continue existing contract with BP until August 2024 while Ocean Patriot will commence a new deal with Taqa in early 2025.
By Mathew Perry
07/11/2023, 10:25 am Updated: 07/11/2023, 10:29 am
A file photo of Diamond Offshore’s Ocean GreatWhite semi-submersible rig
Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) has announced $240 million (£195 million) in new contract awards in its third quarter results, headlined by UK deals with BP and Taqa.

The Houston-based offshore drilling contractor said its Ocean GreatWhite rig will continue its existing campaign with BP where it began drilling West of Shetland earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Patriot is expected to commence a new contract with Taqa in early 2025.

The Ocean Patriot is currently deployed in the UK with Repsol Sinopec after being released early last year by Apache.

Diamond Offshore president and chief executive officer Bernie Wolford Jr. said the increased demand in the UK sector was “particularly encouraging”.

© Supplied by Kishorn Port
The Ocean Greatwhite in Loch Kishorn.

“Recently, we signed a 35 well P&A (plug and abandonment) campaign for the Ocean Patriot (with Taqa), representing approximately three years of firm work estimated to commence in early 2025 with up to 17 additional P&A wells under priced options that would add a fourth year of duration,” he said.

“In addition, (BP) exercised its second and third options for the Ocean GreatWhite that extends its contracted term to August 2024.”

Mr Wolford Jr. said Diamond Offshore now has $1.6 billion of backlog with “notable day-rate improvement” as the company transitions to new contracts.

Diamond Offshore third quarter results

Overall, Diamond Offshore reported a loss of $145 million in its third quarter.

The company said revenue for the third quarter totalled $245 million compared to $282 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Diamond Offshore said the decrease in revenue quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by the Ocean BlackHawk rig’s completion of its Senegal contract and being in shipyard for upgrades and contract preparation work for the duration of the quarter along with the Ocean Patriot being between contracts.

repsol ocean patriot © Supplied by Diamond Offshore
Ocean Patriot

Operationally, Diamond Offshore said its rigs continued to perform well, achieving revenue efficiency of approximately 95% across the fleet during the quarter.

“This is a notable achievement given the extensive movement of rigs in and out of shipyards and the completion and start-up of contracts during the quarter,” the company said in a statement.

Elsewhere, Diamond Offshore said the Ocean BlackHawk completed upgrades and contract preparation work in Las Palmas and has now mobilized to the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Apex resumed its drilling program after completion of a second quarter shipyard stay and the Ocean Courage has now moved to Guanabara Bay in Brazil after completion of a long-term campaign to prepare for its next multi-year contract.

