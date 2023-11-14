UK firm Element completes first phase of £10 million investment in hydrogen test facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

UK firm Element completes first phase of £10 million investment in hydrogen test facilities

By Mathew Perry
14/11/2023, 3:14 pm
© Photographer: Sean Gallup/Gettyhydrogen
A hydrogen pumping station for hydrogen-powered cars stands on June 10, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

London-based testing, inspection and certification provider Element Materials Technology has completed the first phase of a £10 million investment into its hydrogen capabilities.

Element said the investment programme includes new hydrogen testing equipment and an expansion of its dedicated hydrogen team across its global network of 270 laboratories.

The investment aims to support Element’s customers in accelerating the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy vector, the company said.

The firm, which also maintains an office in Aberdeen, has developed specialised static and dynamic fracture mechanics equipment for its laboratories in the UK and Europe.

According to Element, this equipment enables hydrogen testing at pressures of up to 100barg, frequencies below 1Hz, and at cryogenic temperatures of up to -269degC, in a variety of test frame configurations.

Element hydrogen testing facilities

Element said its capabilities are strategically positioned to serve the UK and European market and support global pipeline infrastructures during the energy transition.

One example is Element’s facility in Malvern, south of Birmingham, 11 chambers conduct electro magnetic compatibility testing to ensure the seamless operation of complex electronic components in modern vehicles.

The Malvern facility also has a large equipment chamber which the company has upgraded with safety systems to test hydrogen-fueled vehicles and other equipment utilising hydrogen as fuel.

© Supplied by Element Materials Te
A testing facility operated by Element Materials Technology.

Element director of hydrogen Mark Eldridge said: “As hydrogen takes center stage in the global clean energy market, the materials and infrastructure involved present new challenges and contexts for use.

“Our recent equipment investments position us as Europe’s largest capacity for fracture mechanics testing in the hydrogen sector, with expertise in gaseous and cryogenic liquids.

With our deep expertise in materials science, corrosion, coatings, and electrochemistry, we offer state-of-the-art testing, certification, and consulting services for various aspects of hydrogen-related technologies.

“Coupled with our significant digital engineering expertise, these services expedite time-to-market, crucial in achieving stringent net-zero targets.”

Element has made a number of acquisitions in recent years, including Kemble-based aerospace firm Filton Systems Engineering and California-based NTS Laboratories.

In 2017, Element purchased testing group Exova for £620.3million.

