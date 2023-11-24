Over half of Scottish fishing space could be lost as green energy ramps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Over half of Scottish fishing space could be lost as green energy ramps up

By Allister Thomas
24/11/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstockscottish fishing energy
Not the only fish in the sea: offshore wind poses a threat to fisheries

More than half of Scottish fishing grounds could be lost by 2050 as offshore renewables ramp up, the leading industry body has warned.

Elspeth MacDonald, CEO of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, highlighted “spatial pressures” facing fishing grounds by marine renewables and increased conservation space.

Projections from the group have outlined three future scenarios for the UK’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for fisheries, including a “worst case” where 56% of Scottish grounds are lost by 2050, covering more than 260,000 square km.

As soon as 2030, over 45% of the Scottish portion of the EEZ fishing grounds could be lost, warned the SFF, as the green energy sector takes space.

scottish fishing energy © Supplied by OEUK
SFF chief executive Elspeth MacDonald.

In the high-case 2050 scenario, the biggest contributors to grounds being lost would be  offshore wind ramping up to around 115GW and linked restrictions for offshore cables, along with conservation areas,

Speaking at the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) decom conference in St Andrews this week, Ms MacDonald said the squeeze for space has become an “increasing challenge” for the Scottish fishing sector.

“It’s predicted that by perhaps 2030, getting on for about half of Scotland’s EEZ could either be completely prohibited or restricted from trawling.”

© Allister Thomas/DCT Media
© Allister Thomas/DCT Media
© Allister Thomas/DCT Media

By 2050, she added, the areas returned to fishing through oil and gas decommissioning will be greatly outweighed by the expansion of marine renewables.

Scotland accounts for around 63% of the overall UK EEZ – the envy of many other fishing nations, which was why the EU fought hard to retain access during Brexit.

“Quite self-evident conclusions from that report that we commissioned that displacement of our fishing fleet is a major issue from the look ahead,” she added.

“The impact of displacement is poorly understood, there’s activity going on to try to address that, but of course it is not just the Scottish fleet which would be affected by those spatial pressures, it would be everybody who fishes in our seas.”

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts