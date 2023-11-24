ADNOC is said to mull acquisition of BASF’s Wintershall Dea unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

ADNOC is said to mull acquisition of BASF’s Wintershall Dea unit

By Bloomberg
24/11/2023, 7:30 am
© BloombergWintershall Dea ADNOC
A sign outside an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) gas station in the Jumeirah district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Abu Dhabi?s main energy company ADNOC raised $2.5 billion from the initial public offering of its gas business, pulling off the year?s biggest listing and continuing a trend that saw the Middle East emerge as a bright spot for share sales in 2022. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is exploring a potential acquisition of Wintershall Dea, the European energy explorer backed by BASF SE, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The state-owned Middle Eastern company has been studying a possible bid as it seeks to boost its global footprint, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could value Wintershall Dea at more than €10 billion ($11 billion), the people said.

UK-listed Harbour Energy Plc is also among suitors that have been evaluating the business, according to the people.

German chemical group BASF has been working with advisers to explore a sale of its 73% holding in Wintershall Dea, the people said. Billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne owns the remaining share of the company.

Adnoc, led by Chief Executive Officer Sultan Al Jaber, has been pursuing a number of acquisitions to expand internationally and diversify its business. The energy giant is putting the final touches on a deal with OMV AG to create a petrochemical firm worth more than €30 billion. It’s separately working on a purchase of German chemicals group Covestro AG.

Any transaction would likely only take place next year, as the Russian government needs to sign off on Wintershall Dea’s planned exit from the country, the people said. Representatives for Adnoc and Harbour Energy declined to comment. Spokespeople for BASF and Wintershall Dea didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wintershall Dea announced its Russian divestment plans in January, but the process isn’t straightforward. “Obstacles are getting bigger and bigger” for Wintershall Dea to exit its shareholdings in Russian assets it jointly owns with Gazprom PJSC, Chief Executive Officer Mario Mehren told reporters in July.

In the third quarter, Wintershall Dea recorded €964 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration costs. It had daily quarterly production of 324,000 barrel-of-oil equivalent for the period.

