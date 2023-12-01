Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel joins X-Academy as strategic advisor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel joins X-Academy as strategic advisor

By Ryan Duff
01/12/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by NSTAFormer NSTA boss Andy Samuel pocketed £300k in final year with regulator
Andy Samuel stepped down as CEO of the NSTA at the end of 2022.

Former North Sea Transition Authority chief executive, Andy Samuel has joined the X-Academy as a strategic advisor.

Mr Samuel will support the senior leadership team as it aim accelerate clean jobs by preparing the workforce for employment in green fields, the group said.

The announcement comes as members of the team, including Mr Samuel, head to the UAE for COP28.

He said: “X-Academy has gone from strength-to-strength. The impressive diverse team continue to expand their positive impact through excellent partnerships including bp and EnBW JV, Fred Olsen, Full Circle 21 and NZTC.

“I’m very happy to be supporting as we play our part in solving the energy trilemma.”

Mr Samuel left his previous position, leading the UK regulator, late last year.

He assumed the role of chief executive at the then-Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) in 2015, helping to establish and guide the organisation after the 2013 Wood Review recommended the creation of an independent economic regulator.

In his time at the helm, the Authority said he had helped improve the North Sea oil and gas industry’s performance by working closely with the sector and government.

He announced his retirement in February last year, weeks before the regulator unveiled its new strategy and identity as the NSTA.

X-Academy looks ahead to 2024

X -Academy was launched in November 2021 and is led by global consultancy Xodus with investment from ETZ Limited and ScotWind consortium partners, BP and EnBW.

Programme cohorts, ‘xccelerators’, are employed on the salaried programme where the organisation provides “development experiences” to help prepare them for work throughout the energy transition.

The groups said that in 2024 it will be actively targeting projects and initiatives with the potential to unlock the talent, capability or infrastructure of specific regions.

Its partnerships will continue to expand in Aberdeen and Orkney, and new regions are expected to be added wherever accelerating employment has the potential to increase the pace of achieving energy security and net zero.

Peter Tipler, managing director of X-Academy, said: “Andy’s appointment comes at a pivotal time when we are closely exploring our next steps.

“We are now reinvesting revenue to create additional jobs across the globe and plans are already underway to scale as the UK jobs accelerator and expand globally in Australia, with intended projects developing in the Middle East, Japan and USA.

“With a singular focus on jobs and employability to deliver the energy transition, Andy’s role as strategic advisor and executive coach to X-Academy, with experience of working across multinational companies and governments, will bolster our plans to be a huge enabler of the energy transition jobs transformation.”

