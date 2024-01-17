Orix in talks to buy renewable developers for $1 billion or more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Orix in talks to buy renewable developers for $1 billion or more

By Bloomberg
17/01/2024, 7:29 am
© BloombergThe Orix Corp. logo displayed on a brochure at the companys headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
Orix Corp. is in discussions to buy renewable energy developers in the US and Europe, as the Japanese financial conglomerate seeks to meet growing demand for cleaner power from multinational clients like Amazon.com Inc.

Individual deals could top $1 billion, although Orix is proceeding cautiously, Hidetake Takahashi, head of energy and eco services at the firm, said in an interview.

“Our strategy is to build the capacity to supply renewable energy globally,” he said. “We don’t want to regret after paying too much, though we want to acquire them soon.”

Orix, whose operations span banking, insurance, real estate and private equity has pushed into renewable energy in recent years, an area where it sees significant growth potential. It agreed to buy an 80% stake in Spain’s Elawan Energy for about 100 billion yen ($684 million) in 2020, giving it a platform to expand the business globally. The Japanese company later acquired the rest of Elawan.

The conglomerate’s environment and energy segment, which includes renewables, could almost double its assets to as much as 1.5 trillion yen given the right opportunities, Takahashi said. Orix had renewable energy capacity of 4.3 gigawatts as of September, including projects in which it has partial stakes, and is aiming to increase that to 10 gigawatts by 2030, he said.

In the US, where Orix’s renewable energy business is underweight, Takahashi said he’s considering opportunities to buy a company like Elawan.

A growing number of corporate clients in Japan and overseas are moving to secure renewable energy supply, as they aim to meet zero carbon emission targets, he said. Amazon.com Inc.’s energy unit recently expanded its power purchase agreement with Elawan, according to Orix.

“It would not be enough that we can meet requests by Amazon in Spain and Japan but not in the US, China or India, for instance,” he said.

Orix and Elawan are building wind and solar power projects on their own in Europe and the US, even as the company is in talks with potential acquisition targets in these regions, Takahashi said.

Still, the company is conscious of efficient use of its balance sheet, and in the future, it could set up a fund so that outside investors can own a portfolio of its renewable energy assets, he said.

