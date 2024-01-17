TechnipFMC lands new work for BP in the Gulf of Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Offshore

TechnipFMC lands new work for BP in the Gulf of Mexico

By Andrew Dykes
17/01/2024, 10:24 am
© Supplied by BPThe name Argos, chosen by the project team and an employee survey, is a reference to Odysseus' loyal dog from Homer's 'The Odyssey' and a nod to the Mad Dog spar located six miles northeast.
The name Argos, chosen by the project team and an employee survey, is a reference to Odysseus' loyal dog from Homer's 'The Odyssey' and a nod to the Mad Dog spar located six miles northeast.

BP has awarded TechnipFMC a major contract for work at its Mad Dog Phase 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) said the “significant” award – valued at between $75 million and $250 million – would see it tackle a series of subsea scopes at BP’s (LON: BP) Argos Southwest Extension project.

TechnipFMC will install pipe and an umbilical, tying back three new wells to the Argos platform.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will also manufacture and install pipeline end terminations.

TechnipFMC presdent of subsea, Jonathan Landes, commented: “We have a long-standing relationship with bp, underpinned by close collaboration.

This partnership, combined with our robust installation and execution capabilities, enables us to meet BP’s schedule to extend the production in the Mad Dog field.”

Argos, the oil giant’s fifth platform in the Gulf of Mexico, came online last spring. With gross production capacity of up to 140,000 barrels of oil per day, it was set to increase BP’s gross operated production capacity in the Gulf of Mexico by an estimated 20%.

The platform forms the cornerstone of the Mad Dog Phase 2 project, which extends the life of the super-giant oil field discovered in 1998 – and is one of nine, global high-margin major projects the group plans start up by the end of 2025.

BP is the operator of the facility with 60.5% working interest – Woodside Energy (23.9%) and Union Oil Company of California, an affiliate of Chevron (15.6%), hold the remaining stakes.

Last year Saipem also scooped work at the project, with its Saipem Constellation vessel set to carry out “marine activities” across the area, managed by Saipem’s execution centre in Houston.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts