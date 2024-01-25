Aberdeen’s Sentinel Marine acquired by Singapore wind vessel operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen’s Sentinel Marine acquired by Singapore wind vessel operator

By Ryan Duff
25/01/2024, 7:43 am Updated: 25/01/2024, 9:37 am
Sentinel Marine chief executive Rory Deans
Sentinel Marine chief executive Rory Deans

Singapore wind vessel operator, Cyan Renewables, has announced its acquisition of a 75% stake in Aberdeen’s Sentinel Marine.

The Singapore firm says that by combining Sentinel’s local reputation and fleet with its “strong foundation and extensive network in the offshore wind sector” the two can capitalise on the UK’s “burgeoning offshore wind industry.”

Cyan Energy claims that it will “contribute to the local economy through job creation and a robust exchange of industry knowledge.”

Rory Deans, chief executive of Sentinel Marine, told Energy Voice that the firm is not targeting a specific number of jobs. However, it looks to increase its fleet size while creating a “signigicant number of jobs” over the next three to five years.

The north-east offshore support vessel operator currently has a fleet of 13 vessels, enabling it to respond to work in offshore wind and respond to environmental emergencies such as oil spills.

Sentinel owns the youngest fleet of Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels (ERRVs) in the UK.

Following the news Mr Deans: “We welcome Cyan Renewables as our majority shareholder.

“With its strong financial capability, Sentinel Marine will be in a stronger position to grow, especially in the market of offshore renewables.”

Neptune Cygnus
The Cygnus Sentinel ERRV, owned by Sentinel Marine.

Cyan says it looks to bring its offshore wind expertise to the UK through this acquisition.

Lee Keng Lin, Founding chief executive of Cyan Renewables, commented: “With a strong management team and local know-how, Sentinel Marine is well positioned to pivot and capture a slice of the fast-growing offshore wind market in the UK.

“This acquisition allows Cyan Renewables to demonstrate its long-term commitment to supporting the local economy with substantial job creation and dynamic knowledge transfer.

“It is also in line with Cyan Renewables’ goal to double our fleet through the acquiring and newbuilding of vessels in the coming years.”

The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts