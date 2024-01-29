Italy aims for energy bridge role between Europe and Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Italy aims for energy bridge role between Europe and Africa

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/01/2024, 5:10 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Italian presidencyItaly plans to become the energy bridge between Europe and Africa
Picture shows; Italy-Africa summit. Rome. Supplied by Italian presidency Date; 29/01/2024

Italy has set out a new plan to boost European ties with Africa. Energy will play a particular role in its plans.

PM Meloni during the Italy-Africa summit © Supplied by Italian presidency
Picture shows; Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Rome. Supplied by Italian premier Date; 29/01/2024

Italian President Giorgia Meloni said there were five priorities: education and training; health; agriculture; water and energy. On the energy front, the talk was primarily of clean energy.

According to a document setting out the five pillars of the “Mattei plan”, the project would make Italy an energy hub. It would become a “real bridge between Europe and Africa”.

There was talk of boosting renewable energy generation, with similar support for transmission and distribution.

“The plan also provides for the on-site development of technologies applied to energy also through the institution of innovation centres, where Italian companies will be able to select local start-ups and thus support employment”.

Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto said discussions in the Senate today had focused on a bridge, between Italy and Africa. Italy, he said, would invest in strengthening “Africa’s energy potential”, with new interconnections across the Mediterranean Sea.

Meloni gave as an example a plan for Morocco. Italy plans to support a centre of excellence to train people on renewable energy.

“Italy has all it takes to become the natural energy supply hub for the whole of Europe,” said Meloni. “It is a goal that we can achieve if we use energy as the key to development for everyone. “

Italian investment would aim to bolster African energy production to meet domestic needs and export the surplus to Europe. Such a move, she said, would meet two needs. Africa needs to develop domestically and generate wealth, while Europe needs “to secure new energy supply routes”.

Project focus

The president singled out two projects in particular as delivering African power to European demand. She pointed to the the 600 MW ELMED HVDC submarine cable, which will run from Tunisia to Sicily.

The second was the proposed H2 Southern Corridor, which would carry hydrogen from North Africa into Europe, via Italy.

“As you can see, I wanted to talk about concrete projects and initiatives, capable of generating a significant and immediate impact in the countries in which they will be implemented” and with scope for expansion, she said.

Corrierre della Sera reported that Italy would provide 5.5 billion euros, through financing and guarantees for the Mattei plan.

Linked to Meloni’s aspirations are hopes around tackling illegal immigration from North Africa. Creating jobs in Africa would give people the “right not to be forced to emigrate, and thus not have to cut off one’s roots, in search of a better life that is increasingly difficult to achieve in Europe”, she said.

