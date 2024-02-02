Labour not committed to ‘arbitrary’ numbers on £28bn green investment pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Labour not committed to ‘arbitrary’ numbers on £28bn green investment pledge

By Reporter
02/02/2024, 3:46 pm
labour green pledge
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves addressing 400 business leaders at the Kia Oval, London, during the launch of Labour Party's plan for business. Picture date: Thursday February 1, 2024. PA

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has said the party is not committed to “arbitrary” numbers on its pledge to ultimately invest £28 billion a year in the green economy.

She said the money will depend on sticking to fiscal rules and Labour will “ramp up” to this figure if in government.

The SNP has attacked Labour for “watering down” the commitment to invest £28 billion a year, but Sir Keir Starmer’s party has rejected the accusation.

On Friday, Ms Rayner visited the Glenkinchie distillery in East Lothian alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

She denied there is confusion around Labour’s policy on green investment, saying the party will stick to its fiscal rules as well as securing £3 of private investment for every £1 of public money.

Ms Rayner said: “It’s not about just throwing a figure out there willy-nilly, and saying we’ll just put that in.

“It’s got to be part of applying to our fiscal rules.

“This is about identifying where that money will be spent, and when, how quickly we can get that off the ground in a sustainable way to secure the public money and secure that three times the amount of private investment.

“They’re the rules that we’re applying to that money.

“Therefore it’s arbitrary to say, well every year it will be £28 billion by immediately the first day.

“We don’t even know what the public finances are going to be like.”

Questioned further on whether the party is moving away from the £28 billion figure, she said: “No, we’re saying that we want to ramp up to £28 billion.

“But we’re not just going to throw money out there.

“The fiscal rules that Rachel (Reeves, the shadow chancellor) has applied to that money is that it has to be about investment in jobs of the future as part of our industrial strategy.”

Jobs in steel and home retrofitting will be among these jobs, she said.

Ms Rayner is in Scotland to promote Labour’s “new deal for working people”, banning exploitative zero-hours contracts as well as fire-and-rehire practices.

She repeated her stance that the SNP’s calls for employment laws to be devolved to Holyrood is not needed.

The SNP has also called for Ms Rayner to back lifting the two-child benefit cap.

She said Labour will have a strategy on bringing down child poverty, but it “cannot make unfunded spending commitments now”.

Discussing the employment law promises, she said a Bill will be laid before Parliament in the first 100 days of a Labour government.

Ms Rayner said: “I’ll be making sure, hopefully if we win the general election, as deputy prime minister that we stick to it.

“Because that is crucial for me, it’s been one of my big priorities.”
Meanwhile, discussing evidence from former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and other

Scottish Government figures at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry this week, Ms Rayner said she did not believe Ms Sturgeon had answered questions around the deletion of her WhatsApp messages “credibly”.

