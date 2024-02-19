South African state climate body slams national energy plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

South African state climate body slams national energy plan

By Bloomberg
19/02/2024, 7:53 am
© Waldo Swiegers/BloombergVapor from cooling towers and chimneys at a Secunda coal-to-liquids plant in Mpumalanga, South Africa
Vapor from cooling towers and chimneys at a Secunda coal-to-liquids plant in Mpumalanga, South Africa

South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission said the energy ministry has an inadequate plan to tackle the country’s power supply crisis and its lack of attention to air quality and climate change puts it in conflict with the law and international agreements.

The so-called Integrated Resource Plan, developed by the energy ministry, is currently open for public comments and amendments may be made before it’s finalized in May.

The scathing criticism by the body established to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa on climate issues highlights the schism in government caused by a reliance on coal for power generation. Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has expressed a reluctance to move away from the use of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel, saying its necessary for electricity supply and employment, while the presidential climate body has been advocating for a green transition.

Tensions around the dispute have been deepened by a power supply crisis that’s crippling the economy as the coal-fired power plants that supply more than 80% of South Africa’s electricity repeatedly break down.

“The IRP does not address its primary energy security objective and does not provide any analysis to show how this might be achieved in the short term,” the commission said in a presentation released after a Feb. 16 meeting. “The IRP does not effectively address the issues of climate change and air quality.”

South Africa is the world’s 15th-biggest producer of climate-warming greenhouse gases and has one of the world’s most carbon-intensive economies. Air pollution to the east and south of its biggest city, Johannesburg, is among the world’s worst due to a concentration of coal-fired power plants, petrochemical complexes and other heavy industry.

The criticism from the government body adds to concern from renewable energy advocates that a plan to build more than 100 gigawatts of power generation capacity by 2050 from a variety of sources isn’t ambitious enough.

The master plan also does little to address access to energy concerns, doesn’t propose using the cheapest power-generation technologies and could heighten inequality, the climate commission said.

“At the very least a scenario to 2030 that more aggressively addresses load shedding is needed,” the commission said, using a local term for power cuts. “A detailed review of air quality and its impacts on technology choices is needed. This is a legal requirement.”

