Half of young people rule out career in oil and gas

A new survey of early-career workers suggests nearly half the general population would not consider a job in oil and gas, as industry leaders ponder how to plug a looming skills gap.

The survey carried out by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) shows the sector is struggling to appeal to the UK population – in particular young people and women.

It raises questions over the industry’s ability to recruit and retain the 28,000 skilled engineering construction industry (ECI) workers the organisation estimates will be needed by 2030.

The report provides a snapshot of what motivates career choices and perceptions of the various ECI sectors, which include renewables, oil and gas, nuclear and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Findings of the survey, which were announced at the ECITB’s National Forum on Wednesday, show that those already working or learning within ECI view the oil and gas sector much more positively than the general population.

But ECITB suggests this could make recruiting any new entrants from outside industry “a challenge.”

More than 1,600 people were surveyed from across the general population, and just over 150 from within the ECI sector.

The data includes respondents from across England, Scotland and Wales who are studying a wide variety of disciplines such as electrical engineering, pipefitting, welding, mechanical fitting, chemical engineering and process manufacturing. They ranged from 16 to 32, with an average age of 19.

When asked whether they would consider a career in the oil and gas sector, 55% of ECI workers or learners said yes, but this fell to 17% for the wider population, with 49% saying no.

Oil and gas also ranked bottom of the seven ECI sectors asked about for those aged 16-19 in the general population, with only 15% saying they would definitely consider a career in the sector and 58% answering no.

These figures were similar when broken down by gender, which could hinder efforts to diversify the workforce. Only 14% of women outside ECI said they would consider a career in oil and gas, with 58% saying they would not join the sector.

Oil and gas makes up the largest sector in which ECI contractors operate, accounting for 32% of the workforce in 2023.

By contrast, renewables ranked as first career choice amongst both cohorts – though was still ruled out by 37% of the general population.

Perception problem

ECITB notes that negative perceptions of the sector amongst younger people may largely be as a result of environmental concerns, and that this cohort may be “almost maximised.”

“If so, this would be a difficult challenge for a sector with an ageing workforce,” the authors state.

The research recommends the sector “consider its image and representation outside of the ECI before attempting further recruitment efforts along current paths”.

It also suggests the sector might be more successful concentrating recruitment efforts from within the ECI community where it enjoys relative popularity, rather than attempting to win over a hostile wider public.

The report’s other recommendations include better communicating the high rates of pay in oil and gas and using ambassadors and alumni to raise awareness, such as at schools, colleges and job fairs, to change the perception of the sector.

Candidates seek money, opportunities

Of those within ECI who were canvassed, respondents ranked ‘opportunities to progress’ (8.30) and ‘financial considerations’ (8.14) as the top two motivators in pursuing a career in engineering.

‘Opportunities to evolve in a welcoming and inclusive environment’ was third, although women place even more importance than men on this factor, scoring this 8.18 and 7.59 respectively, while ‘opportunities to work on the energy transition’ ranked bottom (6.61).

© Supplied by ECITB

The ECI cohort was also asked for views on ‘career anchors’ that can be used by employers to reflect how their organisation aligns with employee motivations, with ‘security and stability’ deemed most important, followed by ‘lifestyle’.

Yet more men (55%) would still look for a career in the sector than women (48%), and ranked the sector second in their preferences, compared with fifth for women.

ECITB chief executive Andrew Hockey said: “Our Labour Forecasting Tool forecasts 28,000 skilled workers will be needed by 2030 in the ECI portion of the oil and gas sector.

“Given the low ratio of new entrants to retirees in the sector, understanding the career motivations of this group is paramount to ensuring these workforce needs are met.

“This vital study suggests the image of oil and gas is not attractive to new entrants, especially young people and women, and that more needs to be done to address recruitment and retention challenges.”

© Supplied by ECITB

ECITB said training and developing new entrants forms a key priority of its strategy, with half of its overall training grant budget dedicated to this area.

“But solving the recruitment problem will require a collaborative, multi-agency approach that includes employers, governments, training providers and the ECITB working together to ensure careers in the industry are more visible and attractive,” Mr Hockey added.

It follows similar warnings from the board over the demand for certain skillsets, with the UK already set to be thousands of workers short in key areas like welding.