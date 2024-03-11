UK-Morocco power cable could be scrapped in favour of Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK-Morocco power cable could be scrapped in favour of Germany

By Bloomberg
11/03/2024, 1:41 pm
© Piranha PhotographyThree men in shirts look at camera, with open blinds behind
L-R Simon Morrish (CEO Xlinks), Paddy Padmanathan (Vice-Chair Xlinks), Dave Lewis (Chair Xlinks)

The developer of a £16 billion ($20.6 billion) project to export renewable power from Morocco has added an option that could transmit the electricity to Germany instead of the UK.

Xlinks plans to build a massive solar and wind farm in Morocco, equipped with batteries to provide Britain with enough electricity to power 7 million homes.

Now it has an similar German option, according to planning documents published on the website of Europe’s transmission system operators.

That possibility may put pressure on UK authorities to provide backing for the project that could be critical for attaining the nation’s net-zero goals. Xlinks could supply both countries with renewable power, just do a UK connection or connect solely to Germany, although the latter is only a remote possibility, according to Chief Executive Simon Morrish, who plans to provide more details in the coming weeks.

“We’re looking at options,” said Morrish. “Everything is a possibility.”

Consistent sunny and windy conditions in Morocco would complement the UK’s growing fleet of offshore wind farms. The power would be sent along 3,800-kilometer (2,361-mile) subsea cables that would run along the west coast of Iberia and France before crossing the Channel and coming ashore in Devon in southwest England.

While still in the planning stage, the project has drawn millions of pounds of investment from major companies, including France’s TotalEnergies, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. and Octopus Energy Group. Former Tesco boss Dave Lewis is the company’s executive chair.

It’s unclear if the UK will offer the kind of support that would be critical to realizing such an unconventional project, but Xlinks has previously said it’s in talks to secure government backing. The UK has classified the Xlinks cable as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.

In the German version of the project, Xlinks plans to keep the generation aspect in Morocco the same, according to the document.

Its solar, wind and batteries would generate some 26 terawatt hours of power, sent along subsea cables. Those would connect to the German grid operated by Tennet Holding, according to the Entso-e document.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts