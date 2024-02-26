Xlinks appoints new CEO to lead ambitious Morocco-UK power project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / UK

Xlinks appoints new CEO to lead ambitious Morocco-UK power project

By Mathew Perry
26/02/2024, 10:19 am
Solar power in Morocco Source: ACWA Power
Solar power in Morocco Source: ACWA Power

Xlinks First Ltd. has appointed a new chief executive officer to lead its ambitious plan to transmit electricity from a solar and wind power plant in Morocco to the UK via a subsea cable,

Xlinks aims to deliver around 3.6 GW of power to the UK,  approximately 8% of the country’s consumption, but the scale of the project has thrown up challenges for the developers.

Last year, Xlinks received investment from North Sea operator TAQA and Octopus Energy. while its subsidiary XLCC is pressing ahead with plans for a cable manufacturing facility at Hunterston in Scotland.

Xlinks said its Morocco-UK Power Project requires a dedicated CEO due to anticipated growth within its portfolio, and is tapping former ADNOC and Shell vice president James Humfrey for the position.

morocco uk power © Shutterstock / James Nardelli
The Sahara Desert in Morocco.

While at ADNOC, Mr Humfrey led the new energies division at the Emirati state-owned oil firm, developing the region’s first blue ammonia plant and carbon capture and storage pilot.

He also delivered the acquisition of a stake in state-owned renewables developer Masdar, and served on the boards of Infineum and Masdar Green Hydrogen.

At Shell, Mr Humfrey held several senior roles including his last as senior vice president for downstream mergers and acquisitions.

Xlinks ‘fantastic opportunity’

Mr Humfrey said joining Xlinks First as CEO is a “fantastic opportunity” to lead the first-of-its-kind Morocco-UK project.

“This will play a key role in the Morocco and UK’s future prosperity,” he said.

© Supplied by Xlinks
New Xlinks CEO James Humfrey.

Xlinks said group CEO and founder Simon Morrish will work “hand-in-hand” with Mr Humfrey during the development period for the Morocco-UK project.

“I’m delighted that James has joined us to lead and grow a world-class team to deliver our ambitious vision,” Mr Morrish said.

“The Morocco-UK Power Project is Xlinks’ first project, and we have other markets that are excited to harness the enormous benefits that long distance HVDC (high voltage direct current) connectors can deliver to help solve the intermittency of renewables.

We expect the [project] will serve as a model for future initiatives.”

Xlinks Ltd executive chairman and former Tesco head Sir Dave Lewis said the appointment of Mr Humfrey will allow Mr Morrish to focus on developing “future energy projects to boost the global grid”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts