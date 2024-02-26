Xlinks appoints new CEO to lead ambitious Morocco-UK power project

Xlinks First Ltd. has appointed a new chief executive officer to lead its ambitious plan to transmit electricity from a solar and wind power plant in Morocco to the UK via a subsea cable,

Xlinks aims to deliver around 3.6 GW of power to the UK, approximately 8% of the country’s consumption, but the scale of the project has thrown up challenges for the developers.

Last year, Xlinks received investment from North Sea operator TAQA and Octopus Energy. while its subsidiary XLCC is pressing ahead with plans for a cable manufacturing facility at Hunterston in Scotland.

Xlinks said its Morocco-UK Power Project requires a dedicated CEO due to anticipated growth within its portfolio, and is tapping former ADNOC and Shell vice president James Humfrey for the position.

© Shutterstock / James Nardelli

While at ADNOC, Mr Humfrey led the new energies division at the Emirati state-owned oil firm, developing the region’s first blue ammonia plant and carbon capture and storage pilot.

He also delivered the acquisition of a stake in state-owned renewables developer Masdar, and served on the boards of Infineum and Masdar Green Hydrogen.

At Shell, Mr Humfrey held several senior roles including his last as senior vice president for downstream mergers and acquisitions.

Xlinks ‘fantastic opportunity’

Mr Humfrey said joining Xlinks First as CEO is a “fantastic opportunity” to lead the first-of-its-kind Morocco-UK project.

“This will play a key role in the Morocco and UK’s future prosperity,” he said.

© Supplied by Xlinks

Xlinks said group CEO and founder Simon Morrish will work “hand-in-hand” with Mr Humfrey during the development period for the Morocco-UK project.

“I’m delighted that James has joined us to lead and grow a world-class team to deliver our ambitious vision,” Mr Morrish said.

“The Morocco-UK Power Project is Xlinks’ first project, and we have other markets that are excited to harness the enormous benefits that long distance HVDC (high voltage direct current) connectors can deliver to help solve the intermittency of renewables.

We expect the [project] will serve as a model for future initiatives.”

Xlinks Ltd executive chairman and former Tesco head Sir Dave Lewis said the appointment of Mr Humfrey will allow Mr Morrish to focus on developing “future energy projects to boost the global grid”.