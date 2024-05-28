Make Scotland ‘as competitive as possible’ for renewables, says Kate Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Make Scotland ‘as competitive as possible’ for renewables, says Kate Forbes

By Erikka Askeland
28/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Sandy McCook / DC ThomsonDeputy First Minister Kates Forbes said the Highlands was "on the cusp, if not in the throes, of a renewables revolution".
Deputy First Minister Kates Forbes said the Highlands was "on the cusp, if not in the throes, of a renewables revolution".

Scotland has to be “as competitive as possible” if it is going to achieve net zero aims, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister said.

Kate Forbes said competitiveness was necessary for attracting private capital as this will make up the “most part” of “green industries of the future”.

Investors like the Japanese cables giant Sumitomo, who is building a £350 million factory in Nigg, and US-private equity-backed investor Haventus, which bought the port at Ardersier, were seeking “skilled labour” and “infrastructure”.

She added the economy needs to grow in order to meet her government’s objectives of eradicating child poverty as well as achieving net zero energy targets.

Firing up the net zero economy

Speaking to Energy Voice at the Tourism and Renewables Conference, Forbes, who is also MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, highlighted how her government can help get the economy “fired up”.

She pointed to a recent £5 million package of tech support measures for growing indigenous businesses. She also highlighted the need to work with universities and colleges to deliver employable skills.

WATCH: Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes

She said: “We know that when it comes to, for example, the net zero economy, the green industries of the future, that will need to be private investment for the most part.

“These businesses can go anywhere in the world

“We need to make Scotland as competitive as possible in order to attract them.

“They are looking for skilled labour, they are looking for infrastructure.”

When asked what the UK Prime Minister what can do to support economic growth in Scotland once the outcome of the general election is confirmed, she said immigration was “an example of a very significant economic lever that we need”.

Renewables revolution

Speaking to the audience at the conference in Inverness, she said the region was “on the cusp, if not in the throes, of a renewables revolution”.

She said economic activity of the Highlands has “closed the gap” with the national average in recent years and welcomed the “enormous” investment announcements by Sumitomo and Haventus.

However, she said recent census figures which show that the population across rural coastal areas is continuing to decline as a “wake up call”.

(L-R) Stuart McColm of Cabot Highland, George Baxter of Green power, Yvonne Crook, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Willie Cameron and Samantha Faircliffe of the Cairngorm Brewery © Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
(L-R) Stuart McColm of Cabot Highland, George Baxter of Green power, Yvonne Crook, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Willie Cameron and Samantha Faircliffe of the Cairngorm Brewery at the conference in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We all know the oil and gas industry has been critical over the last 40 years to sustaining the Highland economy.

“We all know about the impact it has had on creating its communities that may not have existed.

“We also know if we go back even further the impact that hydro had when it came to communities.

“The visible signs of housing that was built during the ’50s and ’60s and which still occupied tells a story about legacy.

“That triangle of responsibility is also applied to this new revolution when it comes to renewables – people, environment and prosperity.

“This is not an intangible industry that is happening on the periphery pf people’s minds. It has a direct impact  clearly on job opportunities and job creation and what the legacy might be in the years to come.”

Energy industry legacy

She added that the “future of the Highlands relies on us getting it right”.

“In fifty years’ time, a local representative like myself is still talking about income inequality, about the pressure on housing and the pressure on infrastructure – that’s what I want to change.

“The stakes are high but that means the prize is incredible if we get it right.”

Recommended for you

Tags