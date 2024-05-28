Beatrice Offshore Windfarm to Pay £33 Million for Breaching Market Rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Beatrice Offshore Windfarm to Pay £33 Million for Breaching Market Rules

By Bloomberg
28/05/2024, 2:47 pm Updated: 28/05/2024, 3:19 pm
© Supplied by Scottish EnterpriseBeatrice Offshore Wind Farm, Moray Firth.
A wind farm in Scotland will pay £33.14 million to UK energy regulator Ofgem for breaching energy market rules.

Beatrice Offshore Windfarm broke rules when it charged excessive prices to reduce its output to ease pressure on the grid, “pushing up costs for consumers,” Ofgem said in a statement.

The action follows a Bloomberg investigation earlier this year which showed that dozens of British wind farms were overstating their power production, which in turn added millions to consumers’ electricity bills.

Too much wind

Beatrice Offshore Windfarm overstated generation forecasts by between 6% and 10% from September 2021 through July 2022, the report found.

The wind farm is a joint venture with SSE Plc owning a 40% stake.

On particularly windy days, turbines in the UK often have to be turned off as they risk overloading the country’s aging electricity network.

National Grid Plc’s system operator will pay companies to do this based on the wind farms’ own predictions of how much they would have generated.

Overstating forecasts can boost what the companies receive, with consumers ultimately picking up the tab.

Redress fund

“BOWL now accepts Ofgem’s position that its approach was not compliant,” Ofgem wrote in their statement. The money will be paid into the regulator’s redress fund, which helps support energy consumers in vulnerable situations, according to the statement.

BOWL said it accepted that it breached one of its electricity generation license conditions, according to a statement from its spokesperson, adding that “the breach was in BOWL’s view wholly unintentional.”

