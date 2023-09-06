Wheels begin to turn for Coega Green Ammonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Ammonia

Wheels begin to turn for Coega Green Ammonia

SLR said there would be a “blend” of renewable energy resources in order to provide power 24 hours a day.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/09/2023, 10:14 am Updated: 06/09/2023, 10:17 am
© Supplied by SLR ConsultingCoega Green Ammonia has begun work to secure approval for its 1,200 MW electrolyser in Gqeberha, on South Africa's south coast. Picture shows; Tantakara solar photovoltaic site, with Eskom power lines. Eastern Cape. Supplied by SLR Consulting Date; Unknown
Coega Green Ammonia has begun work to secure approval for its 1,200 MW electrolyser in Gqeberha, on South Africa's south coast.

Coega Green Ammonia has begun work to secure approval for its 1,200 MW electrolyser in Gqeberha, on South Africa’s south coast.

SLR Consulting announced today the regulatory process was beginning. Interested parties are invited to register on the stakeholder database by October 9, in order to be included in the draft scoping report.

The project aims to build a 1,200 MW green hydrogen facility, and associated ammonia plant, in the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Gqeberha.

SLR revealed few details about the project, although pledging more would be revealed on October 6.

Various renewable energy sources will power the electrolyser, it said. The project would involve the export of ammonia via the port of Ngqura.

Solar site

SLR also set out plans for a solar part adjacent to the Coega SEZ. The Tantakara solar facility would be able to generate up to 600 MW, the consultants said, and would also include battery storage and a substation.

The solar facility is proposed as one source of power for the 1,200 MW electrolyser.

SLR said there would be a “blend” of renewable energy resources in order to provide power 24 hours a day. The plan also has scope for 2.2 GW of wind turbines, another 700 MW solar plant near Beaufort West, a 40 MW waste-to-energy plant and around 80 MW of hydropower.

Hive Energy set out plans to build one of the world’s largest green ammonia plants at Gqeberha in December 2021. The company said it had secured land for a solar power plant close to the plant, with capacity of up to 1,000 MW.

Hive has also talked about supporting new transmission lines, capable of delivering up to 10,000 MW.

The company said the project would be “transformative” for the area. Nelson Mandela Bay has the lowest GDP per person in South Africa. Unemployment is more than 50% in the Eastern Cape. Hive’s ammonia project should create more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs, it said.

