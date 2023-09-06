Wheels begin to turn for Coega Green Ammonia

Coega Green Ammonia has begun work to secure approval for its 1,200 MW electrolyser in Gqeberha, on South Africa’s south coast.

SLR Consulting announced today the regulatory process was beginning. Interested parties are invited to register on the stakeholder database by October 9, in order to be included in the draft scoping report.

The project aims to build a 1,200 MW green hydrogen facility, and associated ammonia plant, in the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Gqeberha.

SLR revealed few details about the project, although pledging more would be revealed on October 6.

Various renewable energy sources will power the electrolyser, it said. The project would involve the export of ammonia via the port of Ngqura.

Solar site

SLR also set out plans for a solar part adjacent to the Coega SEZ. The Tantakara solar facility would be able to generate up to 600 MW, the consultants said, and would also include battery storage and a substation.

The solar facility is proposed as one source of power for the 1,200 MW electrolyser.

SLR said there would be a “blend” of renewable energy resources in order to provide power 24 hours a day. The plan also has scope for 2.2 GW of wind turbines, another 700 MW solar plant near Beaufort West, a 40 MW waste-to-energy plant and around 80 MW of hydropower.

Hive Energy set out plans to build one of the world’s largest green ammonia plants at Gqeberha in December 2021. The company said it had secured land for a solar power plant close to the plant, with capacity of up to 1,000 MW.

Hive has also talked about supporting new transmission lines, capable of delivering up to 10,000 MW.

The company said the project would be “transformative” for the area. Nelson Mandela Bay has the lowest GDP per person in South Africa. Unemployment is more than 50% in the Eastern Cape. Hive’s ammonia project should create more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs, it said.