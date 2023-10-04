BP brings online ‘first of its kind’ renewable natural gas plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Biofuels

BP brings online ‘first of its kind’ renewable natural gas plant

By 2025, biofuels are expected to deliver around $2bn in EBITDA to BP, and more than $4bn by 2030.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/10/2023, 2:28 pm Updated: 04/10/2023, 2:30 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by BPBP renewable natural gas
Archaea's Medora RNG plant.

BP (LON: BP), through its subsidiary Archaea Energy, has brought online what it said was a “first of its kind” renewable natural gas plant.

Derived from sources like landfill waste, renewable natural gas (RNG) is a term used to describe biogas upgraded for use instead of fossil fuel gas, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

BP’s Medora plant, in the US state of Indiana, can process 3,200 cubic feet of landfill gas per minute into RNG – enough to head over 13,000 homes annually.

Traditionally, RNG plants have been custom-built, but the Archaea Modular Design allows plants to be built on skids with interchangeable components, using a standardised design which can be built faster than before.

Using the AMD design, the plant in Medora, Indiana captures gas from the nearby Rumpke landfill and converts it into electricity, heat, or RNG.

That in turn leads to cleaner air and more sustainable energy forms compared with traditional fossil fuels.

It’s the first plant to come online since BP acquired Archaea in December 2022, with more in the pipeline.

Archaea Energy CEO Starlee Sykes said: “What we are doing at The Medora plant is phenomenal and it’s just the beginning of what’s to come at Archaea.

“This is a powerful step forward in our net zero journey to capture landfill emissions and provide customers with lower emission, lower carbon fuel.  Our goal is to safely bring several AMD plants online this year.”

With the acquisition of Archaea, BP is now the largest RNG producer in the US, with bioenergy being one of the “growth engines” the energy major is targeting.

By 2025, it expects the sector to deliver around $2bn in EBITDA, and more than $4bn by 2030.

Jeff Rumpke, area president, Rumpke Waste & Recycling: “Our family company is constantly looking for technologies to lessen our overall impact and further our efforts to protect and preserve the environment.

“The addition of Archaea Energy’s RNG plant at our site will help further reduce emissions and give residents and businesses assurance that their waste is not only being properly disposed of – but also being put to good use.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts