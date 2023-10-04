Elemental Energies bags decom work for TotalEnergies Gryphon field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Elemental Energies bags decom work for TotalEnergies Gryphon field

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/10/2023, 3:07 pm
The Gryphon Alpha FPSO

Consultancy Elemental Energies has won work to support decommissioning of the TotalEnergies Gryphon field in the North Sea.

Details have not been disclosed, but Elemental said it will be “one of the largest subsea decommissioning campaigns to be undertaken in the North Sea”.

The consultancy will provide a field-level well integrity overview and assessment of plugging and abandonment requirements for all wells on the project.

The value of the work and the number of wells to be P&A’d hasn’t been disclosed. Project planning started in the summer, with the decommissioning efforts expected to run to the end of the decade.

P&A accounts for roughly half of overall decommissioning costs in the UK sector.

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies is planning on removing the Gryphon FPSO in 2025, and has been putting a contract, worth more than £25m, out to tender on the NSTA pathfinder portal.

Julie Copland, head of decom and low carbon at Elemental Energies, said: “The Gryphon project’s scale is an excellent opportunity to showcase the value of an expert-led, integrated wells and subsurface approach to field-wide decommissioning. Our team has extensive experience in delivering these types of collaborative projects which have been shown to reduce costs and unlock efficiencies for our clients.

Julie Copland, head of Decommissioning and Low Carbon at Elemental Energies.

“We believe that combining the experience of our leading wells engineering with our subsurface partners early in the planning phase is critical to minimising risks during projects such as this. At a time when the need to safely and efficiently decommission assets in the North Sea is accelerating, it is encouraging to see operators such as TotalEnergies recognising this and taking steps to responsibly address their liability.”

The Gryphon FPSO lies 201 miles north-east of Aberdeen, having started up production in 1993.

Elemental Energies has been on a series of acquisitions, starting with Vysus Senergy Wells in December 2022 followed by Norwell Engineering in May.

The firm said it is expected to announce further acquisitions over the next 18 months.

