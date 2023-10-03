SLB launches carbon storage screening and ranking solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

SLB launches carbon storage screening and ranking solution

By Energy Reporter
03/10/2023, 7:42 am
© Supplied by Andrew DykesSLB stand at Offshore Europe 2023.
SLB stand at Offshore Europe 2023.

SLB has launched a new screening and ranking solution designed to assess the capacity and economic viability of carbon storage sites during the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

SLB said the new service “increases confidence” in site selection decisions based on scientific analysis of the long-term integrity and economic potential of an asset.

The solution “helps customers avoid suboptimal storage sites with risk factors that can waste valuable time and resources” as well as decrease the probability of a carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project reaching final investment decision (FID).

SLB senior vice president for carbon solutions Frederik Majkut said CCUS is one of the most immediate opportunities to reduce emissions, but it must scale up by 100–200 times in less than three decades to have the expected impact on global net zero ambitions”.

“Ensuring that a storage site is both safer and economical is crucial for the speed, scale and investment needed to meaningfully drive CCUS growth for a low carbon energy ecosystem,” Mr Majkut said.

© Supplied by SLB
A visualisation of the new carbon storage site screening and ranking tool launched by SLB.

SLB said in a statement the screening and ranking solution uses both technical and nontechnical data to provide a detailed assessment of the capacity and economic viability of storage sites, while identifying potential risks.

A benchmark comparison, pulling from successful storage projects globally, is created to provide a relative basis for ranking each site.

Augmented by advanced digitally enabled workflows, SLB said it uses proprietary tools to provide a fast, traceable and consistent process to validate the data, with an emphasis on risk identification using sensitivity and uncertainty analysis.

Carbon storage in the field

SLB said it recently used the solution in Trinidad and Tobago, collaborating with a client to screen and rank potential sites ahead of a scheduled offshore exploration production and carbon storage licensing round.

Using the tool, SLB evaluated storage sites in three geographic provinces, using 67 key criteria from the company’s proprietary workflow to evaluate potential sites.

Following this, it then performed a sensitivity analysis to understand the influence of varied attributes and site properties on the ranking outcomes.

The sites’ performance was subsequently benchmarked against the attributes of carbon storage basins in the United States and Europe.

Using Monte Carlo simulations to evaluate more than 2,000 iterations, SLB said it ranked the sites for the customer from best to worst, allowing the customer to prioritise areas with prime subsurface and surface characteristics, as well as high grading zones for more detailed evaluation and investment.

SLB made the announcement as part of ADIPEC, taking place in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates until October 5.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts