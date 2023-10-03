SLB launches carbon storage screening and ranking solution

SLB has launched a new screening and ranking solution designed to assess the capacity and economic viability of carbon storage sites during the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

SLB said the new service “increases confidence” in site selection decisions based on scientific analysis of the long-term integrity and economic potential of an asset.

The solution “helps customers avoid suboptimal storage sites with risk factors that can waste valuable time and resources” as well as decrease the probability of a carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project reaching final investment decision (FID).

SLB senior vice president for carbon solutions Frederik Majkut said CCUS is one of the most immediate opportunities to reduce emissions, but it must scale up by 100–200 times in less than three decades to have the expected impact on global net zero ambitions”.

“Ensuring that a storage site is both safer and economical is crucial for the speed, scale and investment needed to meaningfully drive CCUS growth for a low carbon energy ecosystem,” Mr Majkut said.

SLB said in a statement the screening and ranking solution uses both technical and nontechnical data to provide a detailed assessment of the capacity and economic viability of storage sites, while identifying potential risks.

A benchmark comparison, pulling from successful storage projects globally, is created to provide a relative basis for ranking each site.

Augmented by advanced digitally enabled workflows, SLB said it uses proprietary tools to provide a fast, traceable and consistent process to validate the data, with an emphasis on risk identification using sensitivity and uncertainty analysis.

Carbon storage in the field

SLB said it recently used the solution in Trinidad and Tobago, collaborating with a client to screen and rank potential sites ahead of a scheduled offshore exploration production and carbon storage licensing round.

Using the tool, SLB evaluated storage sites in three geographic provinces, using 67 key criteria from the company’s proprietary workflow to evaluate potential sites.

Following this, it then performed a sensitivity analysis to understand the influence of varied attributes and site properties on the ranking outcomes.

The sites’ performance was subsequently benchmarked against the attributes of carbon storage basins in the United States and Europe.

Using Monte Carlo simulations to evaluate more than 2,000 iterations, SLB said it ranked the sites for the customer from best to worst, allowing the customer to prioritise areas with prime subsurface and surface characteristics, as well as high grading zones for more detailed evaluation and investment.

SLB made the announcement as part of ADIPEC, taking place in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates until October 5.