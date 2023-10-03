Brookfield reportedly secures $1bn deal for UK wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Brookfield reportedly secures $1bn deal for UK wind farms

By Energy Reporter
03/10/2023, 8:06 am Updated: 03/10/2023, 8:10 am
© Banks RenewablesBanks Renewables' Armistead wind farm.
Banks Renewables' Armistead wind farm.

Canadian investment firm Brookfield has reportedly bought one of the UK’s wind farm and renewables developers in a $1 billion (£827 million) deal according to a report by the Financial Times.

FT said Brookfield will acquire Durham-based Banks Renewables, which owns operational onshore wind farms in northern England and Scotland.

Banks Renewables also has several onshore wind, solar and battery assets under development.

The announcement comes during a turbulent period for UK onshore wind power, with Community Windpower’s 44-turbine Sanquhar II wind farm having recently “ground to a halt” due to the rising fees put in place by the incoming renewables windfall tax.

Sebastian Perl, the Brookfield vice-president who led the transaction, told the Financial Times he thought there was “generally a very positive outlook” for renewables in the UK and that cost pressures for onshore wind were short-term.

“We have a long-term view as a long-term investor,” he said.

“There might be some challenges along the road but you have that with every market, every business.

“It hasn’t changed our view on the market or the investment environment in the UK.”

Banks Renewables has about 300MW of operational wind farms in the UK, mostly in Scotland, with a further 300MW of onshore wind farms, solar and battery projects already approved.

The company has another 3.5GW of projects in its pipeline.

 

