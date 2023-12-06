DNV appoints head of CCUS amid growing emissions focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

DNV appoints head of CCUS amid growing emissions focus

By Andrew Dykes
06/12/2023, 1:18 pm
© Supplied by px GroupCCS
CCS will help to abate emissions from industrial clusters. Pictured: Equinor has CCS ambitions at Saltend chemicals park.

DNV has announced Jamie Burrows will lead its work on carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) amid a growing demand for tools to aid emissions reduction in industrial sectors.

The energy and assurance provider said Mr Burrows would now head the CCUS unit within its energy systems business.

Having joined DNV in 2021 as head of business development for CCUS, he brings over 20 years of experience in the engineering and energy industries.

DNV said the promotion is timely as COP28 underscores its commitment to CCUS as “a pivotal tool” for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry, and including iron, steel, and cement production.

This is underscored by the continued role of oil and gas meeting growing global energy demands over the coming decades, it added.

© Supplied by DNV
Jamie Burrows head of DNV’s Energy Systems business area’s Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) unit.

Mr Burrows noted that “significant deployment of carbon capture technologies, including those that remove CO2 from the atmosphere, is essential to reaching our energy transition goals.

“To deliver Net zero in 2050 operational CCUS capacity will likely need to be scaled more than 100 times. Net zero will be virtually impossible without CCUS to capture emissions that are technically challenging or economically impractical to eliminate.”

It follows the publication of the group’s 2023 Energy Transition Outlook report which notes the importance of CCUS, along with energy efficiency, renewables integration and other decarbonisation solutions.

In it, DNV warned that meeting Paris Agreement targets was “less likely than ever” unless drastic and immediate measures are not taken.

The company’s senior VP and director of growth, innovation and digital energy systems, Lucy Craig, added: “DNV is committed to advancing CCUS value chains by providing assurance to projects and stakeholders. We help minimize risk, ensure safety, and enhance investor appeal, ultimately accelerating the deployment of this critical technology.

“I am delighted that Jamie has taken on the leadership role in this area of our business, to underscore the urgency of deploying CCUS more rapidly to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.”

