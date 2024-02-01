Former Respol Sinopec boss takes managing director job at Aberdeen’s Amplus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Former Respol Sinopec boss takes managing director job at Aberdeen’s Amplus

By Ryan Duff
01/02/2024, 5:25 pm Updated: 01/02/2024, 5:29 pm
Steve Gardyne, newly appointed managing director of Aberdeen's Amplus.
Aberdeen’s Amplus Energy Services has promoted former Repsol Sinopec Resources UK boss, Steve Gardyne, to take on its managing director.

The firm says Mr Gardyne will oversee its new Granite City-based venture Carbon Circle UK, which was formed in November following a seven-figure investment in Norway’s Carbon Circle AS.

Mr Gardyne commented that his promotion from general manager will “bring further success to Amplus and Carbon Circle UK.”

He added: “Our engineering excellence, along with that of our wider supply chain partners, can only be beneficial to those we work with.”

Meanwhile, former managing director Ian Herd, who originally founded the company, has stepped down from his role to become an executive director.

© Supplied by DCT Media/Google Map
Amplus Energy Services in Aberdeen and Ian Herd, the company’s managing director. Image: DCT Media/Google Maps.

Mr Herd said: “Steve has made a huge difference since joining the company as general manager last year, and he has played a critical role in helping shape our plans for the future.

“I am delighted that his success has been rewarded with this new position and I am certain he will help us go from strength to strength.”

The new Amplus managing director said: “Ian has played a major role in laying the foundations for the company to develop as it has, and I am certain he will continue to be a big part of its future success.”

In 2017, Steve Gardyne set up the Asset Integrity Task Group (AITG) for the North Sea Transition Authority, under its previous name, the Oil and Gas Authority.

He did this sensing a “sweet spot” covering both safety and costs, he did this as reports surfaced that the North Sea lost out on 14.7 million barrels of oil due to asset integrity issues.

A series of senior appointments

It was not only Mr Gardyne who signed a new contract with Amplus as George Geddes and Susan Shanks have taken up the roles of HSEQ Manager and Financial Controller respectively.

The managing director welcomed the new appointments: “Along with George and Susan – and the existing Amplus personnel – we have a strong, experienced leadership team, and I am excited by what we have planned to help the company grow further.

“We will continue to add strategic roles in the coming months and I look forward to welcoming these new team members into the business as we grow and continue to deliver more value to our clients and partners.”

© Supplied by Amplus
(l-r): George Geddes, Susan Shanks, and Steve Gardyne.

When Amplus made its move into the UK’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) market it told the Press and Journal it expected to create a “select number of employment opportunities in Aberdeen”.

The head count of Carbon Circle UK was said to grow within its first year of as the business looked to create a “significant impact” on the country’s CCS ambitions.

Mr Herd concluded: “Last year was extremely successful for Amplus and we are determined to build on the progress made across the board.

“Welcoming Steve, George and Susan into these positions, along with several other strategic appointments that have still to be announced, will help us fully realise the potential we believe the company and its people has.”

