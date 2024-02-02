UK energy minister condemns wind farms for overstating output

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

UK energy minister condemns wind farms for overstating output

By Bloomberg
02/02/2024, 6:47 am Updated: 02/02/2024, 9:50 am
Andrew Bowie
Andrew Bowie, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP.

A UK energy minister on Thursday condemned the behavior of wind-farm operators who have routinely overestimated how much power they’ll generate — a practice that adds to consumers’ bills, according to electricity traders and market experts.

Andrew Bowie was responding to a Bloomberg News report that found dozens of the country’s wind farms, many run by some of Europe’s largest energy companies, have overstated their power generation in forecasts.

An analysis of 30 million market records indicates that such overestimation has cost bill payers tens of millions of pounds in additional costs since 2018.

“It is completely unacceptable to overcharge for people’s bills,” Bowie said. “British energy generators must operate at the highest standards.”

Later on Thursday, the UK energy regulator, known as Ofgem, said it had opened an investigation into the conduct of the wind farms.

The UK’s outdated electricity network can’t always handle all the power that wind farms produce.

When that happens, the National Grid Plc’s system operator often pays energy companies to switch off their turbines.

© Supplied by Trac Renewables
Offshore wind farm.

Payments for this “curtailment” are based on wind farms’ predictions of how much they’ll generate — and some operators exaggerate their forecasts, which boosts what they receive, according to nine traders, academics and market experts. Consumers ultimately pick up that tab.

“Ofgem’s wholesale markets oversight team are investigating the alleged behavior,” a spokesman for the regulator said in an emailed statement, adding that it had also asked the system operator to look into the matter. “We will continue to work to protect market integrity and consumers.”

Bloomberg analyzed records from 2018 through June 2023 to compare wind operators’ daily generation forecasts to their actual production when they weren’t curtailed.

Out of 121 wind farms in the analysis, 40 overstated their output by 10% or more on average, and 27 of those overestimated by at least 20%.

It’s impossible to determine precisely how much bill payers have had to pay due to such overstatements. But assuming a similar rate of overestimation during the times that those 40 farms were paid to stop generating, consumers would have overpaid an estimated £51 million ($65 million) since 2018.

UK regulations explicitly prohibit generators from “obtaining an excessive benefit” when they are paid to stop or reduce their output due to grid constraints. Other rules stipulate that firms must submit a “best estimate” of their generation plans and stick to it as closely as possible.

