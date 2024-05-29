Capsol Technologies to list as a pure-play carbon capture company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Capsol Technologies to list as a pure-play carbon capture company

By Lauren Sutherland
29/05/2024, 3:22 pm Updated: 29/05/2024, 3:23 pm
© Supplied by Capsol TechnologiesCapsol Technologies workers.
Capsol Technologies has announced that it will become listed as a pure-play carbon capture firm, with trading set to kick off on 19 June.

By listing the company on Norway’s stock exchange, Capsol Technologies will become one of the few pure-play listed carbon capture companies globally.

An equity offering in February 2024, of about $8 million USD, has ensured that the company is fully financially prepared to deliver on its business model of “strategic initiatives” for expansion and “emerging carbon capture technology.”

Moreover, the firm believes that listing the company on the Euronext’s Oslo Børs exchange makes the company more accessible to global investors.

Chief executive of Capsol Technologies, Wendy Lam added: “We’re encouraged by the traction we have in Europe with four of the world’s largest decarbonizing industries: Biomass, energy-from-waste, cement and gas turbines.”

Capsol Technologies’ long-term ambitions involve consolidating itself as top three in technology for cement, energy recovery, biomass and gas turbines. By 2030, a market share of 5-10% is the goal.

The Capsol Technologies boss continued: “Expanding into North America, the world’s largest CCS market, we aim to offer our combined post-combustion carbon capture and heat recovery system to hard-to-abate industries.

“Our solutions deliver superior efficiency using a proven and safe solvent. With a scalable business model and globally leading industry partners, we are well positioned to make real climate impact while generating attractive returns.”

Carbon capture is believed to be a solution to decarbonisation, particularly in areas where electrification is not possible. However, it is not without its challenges, with concerns over the industry’s contribution to CO2 emissions being raised.

Capsol Technologies is a carbon capture firm which offers up its technology to be directly licensed to customers or through industrial partners on a global level.

