Capsol Technologies to list as a pure-play carbon capture company

Capsol Technologies has announced that it will become listed as a pure-play carbon capture firm, with trading set to kick off on 19 June.

By listing the company on Norway’s stock exchange, Capsol Technologies will become one of the few pure-play listed carbon capture companies globally.

An equity offering in February 2024, of about $8 million USD, has ensured that the company is fully financially prepared to deliver on its business model of “strategic initiatives” for expansion and “emerging carbon capture technology.”

Moreover, the firm believes that listing the company on the Euronext’s Oslo Børs exchange makes the company more accessible to global investors.

Chief executive of Capsol Technologies, Wendy Lam added: “We’re encouraged by the traction we have in Europe with four of the world’s largest decarbonizing industries: Biomass, energy-from-waste, cement and gas turbines.”

Capsol Technologies’ long-term ambitions involve consolidating itself as top three in technology for cement, energy recovery, biomass and gas turbines. By 2030, a market share of 5-10% is the goal.

The Capsol Technologies boss continued: “Expanding into North America, the world’s largest CCS market, we aim to offer our combined post-combustion carbon capture and heat recovery system to hard-to-abate industries.

“Our solutions deliver superior efficiency using a proven and safe solvent. With a scalable business model and globally leading industry partners, we are well positioned to make real climate impact while generating attractive returns.”

Carbon capture is believed to be a solution to decarbonisation, particularly in areas where electrification is not possible. However, it is not without its challenges, with concerns over the industry’s contribution to CO2 emissions being raised.

Capsol Technologies is a carbon capture firm which offers up its technology to be directly licensed to customers or through industrial partners on a global level.