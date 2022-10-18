Sasol, ArcelorMittal set out green hydrogen, carbon capture plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Africa

Sasol, ArcelorMittal set out green hydrogen, carbon capture plans

Sasol and ArcelorMittal South Africa have struck a deal to pursue green hydrogen at Saldanha and carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) in Vaal.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/10/2022, 2:14 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Geoff BrownA petrol station lit up at night
Sasol

Sasol and ArcelorMittal South Africa have struck a deal to pursue green hydrogen at Saldanha and carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) in Vaal.

Sasol also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Freeport Saldanha Industrial Development Zone for a green hydrogen hub at Saldanha Bay.

Headshot of woman with lilac jacket © Supplied by Sasol
Picture shows; Sasol executive vice president Priscillah Mabelane. Supplied by Sasol Date; 12/03/2021

“We are very excited to be leading the pre-feasibility and feasibility studies on these two potential projects that hold promise to unlock South Africa’s potential to be a global green hydrogen and derivatives player,” said Sasol executive vice president Priscillah Mabelane.

She said the studies were “anchored by the local need for green hydrogen and sustainable products”.

Twin project

Sasol and ArcelorMittal signed a joint development agreement (JDA) on the green hydrogen and CCU projects.

The Vaal study will aim to capture 1.5 million tonnes per year of industrially produced CO2. It will capture emissions at ArcelorMittal’s Vanderbijlpark Works.

The aim would be to transport the CO2 to the Sasolburg and Ekandustria facilities. The CO2, with green hydrogen, could replace natural gas to produce sustainable chemicals products, it said.

Developments in the Vaal area would allow existing industries and workers to move to sustainable operations.

“These potential projects are an important kick-start to our decarbonisation journey”, said ArcelorMittal South Africa CEO Kobus Verster. The plans “contribute to the South African government’s aspirations to transition to a green economy”, he said.

“Just as importantly, by maximising the utilisation of our installed assets, we will also be stimulating economic growth in our host communities.”

The two projects would help ArcelorMittal become the first African green flat steel producer. It would use the green hydrogen to produce direct reduced iron at its facility in Saldanha.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts