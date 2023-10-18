DAC oil competes with SAF, claims Hollub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Americas

DAC oil competes with SAF, claims Hollub

“Direct air capture shouldn’t be compared to point source carbon capture, what it should be compared to is [SAF],” the CEO said. SAF has more emissions than Oxy’s net zero oil, she continued.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/10/2023, 1:50 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Vicki Hollub.
Vicki Hollub.

Occidental Petroleum’s direct air capture (DAC) lowers the carbon intensity of oil, CEO Vicki Hollub has said, competing with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Hollub, talking at the Energy Intelligence Forum, said the company would use DAC to capture CO2 to drive enhanced oil recovery (EOR).

That “provides a net zero or net negative barrel of oil”, she said. The technology can see more CO2 injected into the reservoir “than the incremental barrel of oil produced from that CO2 will emit when used. It’s a math equation.”

These barrels should be particularly valuable to those in the maritime or aviation sectors, Hollub said. Companies operating in those areas, she said, would be willing to pay a premium for Oxy’s barrels.

“Direct air capture shouldn’t be compared to point source carbon capture, what it should be compared to is [SAF],” the CEO said. SAF has more emissions than Oxy’s net zero oil, she continued. “The world needs both, our concern about [SAF] is that we cannot scale that up fast enough.”

Oxy is working on a first DAC plant, Stratos, with 500,000 tonnes per year of capacity. This is due online in mid-2025. The company agreed a deal to cement its control of a part-owned company, Carbon Engineering, in August for $1.1 billion.

Hollub was pilloried by the energy industry in 2019 when Oxy set out the plan to acquire Anadarko Petroleum. Now, though, this sentiment has shifted.

The CEO said that in the second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic took hold, “it was the Anadarko assets that carried us through. With Oxy as a standalone, it would have been tougher for us.”

The Anadarko deal saw Oxy shift its focus to the domestic US market, trimming its international exposure. Hollub said this move had been taken in order to mitigate risk. “Our low-carbon ventures business needed a lot more stability and certainty in our oil and gas upstream.”

