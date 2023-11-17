Indonesia stacks up low-carbon deals in visit to US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Asia

Indonesia stacks up low-carbon deals in visit to US

The president went on to invite Exxon to invest in renewable energy and infrastructure, including for the new planned capital, Nusantara.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/11/2023, 9:37 am
© Supplied by Indonesian presidencPresident Widodo meets Exxon CEO Darren Woods to talk CCS
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has visited the US, signing up low-carbon plans with ExxonMobil and Chevron. Indonesia has also reached a strategic partnership agreement with the US government. Picture shows; President Widodo meets Exxon CEO Darren Woods. San Francisco. Supplied by Indonesian presidency Date; 15/11/2023

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has visited the US, signing up low-carbon plans with ExxonMobil and Chevron. Indonesia has also reached a strategic partnership agreement with the US government.

Widodo met Exxon CEO Darren Woods on November 15 in San Francisco, alongside Exxon’s local head Carole Gall.

The president said discussions had focused on two points, in which Exxon will invest $15 billion.

The company will invest in a green petrochemical facility and carbon capture and storage (CCS), Widodo said. The president went on to invite Exxon to invest in renewable energy and infrastructure, including for the new planned capital, Nusantara.

Pertamina signed a deal during the week to work with Exxon on a CCS hub in the Java Sea. This would be able to hold 3 billion tonnes of CO2, with a price tag of more than $2bn.

The focus would be on the Asri and Sunda basins, the companies agreed at a ceremony on November 13.

Pertamina Geothermal also struck a deal with Chevron and Mubadala Energy during the presidential visit to the US. The three companies signed a joint study agreement to explore geothermal opportunities in Kotamobagu, North Sulawesi.

Mubadala reported the agreement was aligned with Indonesia’s aim to reach 3.3 GW of geothermal capacity by 2030. In addition to supplying the grid, the company said the geothermal power in Kotamobagu could go into producing low-carbon hydrogen or ammonia.

Chevron Indonesia country manager Wahyu Budiarto said this was the company’s fifth deal with Pertamina.

Mubadala signed up to work on CCS plans in Indonesia with Pertamina, in July this year. Mubadala set out plans, in 2022, to shift its focus towards blue hydrogen and CCS.

JETP plans

Indonesia signed up to the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in November 2022. Widodo held talks with US President Joe Biden, including on the $20bn JETP programme.

The US set out wide-reaching plans under the agreement with Indonesia, including new climate plans. These include plans to evaluate phasing out coal use, pricing of renewable energy and modelling electrification.

Plans were also sketched out on CCS, with the US’ Commercial Law Development Program and the Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center teaming up on a bilateral programme on developing this. Indonesia set out its plan to join the Carbon Management Challenge in September, it would be the first Southeast Asian country to do so.

USTDA will support a feasibility study on a cross-border connection for the power grids of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Other topics included Indonesia’s plans for critical minerals, renewable energy minigrids, air quality and waste management.

