Norway confirms carbon storage bids alongside new acreage offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Norway confirms carbon storage bids alongside new acreage offer

The Norwegian government said it had received six applications for permits for offshore CO2 storage, and offered new acreage as it seeks to build a “new commercial industry” around CCS.
By Andrew Dykes
11/01/2023, 4:49 pm
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyErrai CCS
Project Errai aims to store between 4 and 8 million tons of CO2 a year.

The Norwegian government said it had received six applications for permits for offshore CO2 storage, and offered new acreage as it seeks to build a “new commercial industry” around CCS.

On Wednesday the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said six operators had applied to its most recent permitting round from November 2022, which offered acreage off the coast of Farsund in the south of the country.

Among the applicants for the area are Aker BP, Altera Infrastructure, Horisont Energi, Neptune Energy, OMV and Wintershall Dea.

“I am happy about the commercial interest shown by companies in being allocated land for the storage of CO2 in Norway,” said oil and energy minister Terje Aasland.

“By facilitating profitable, large-scale CO2 storage, Norway can contribute both to Europe reaching its emission targets and to the establishment of a new industry in Norway.”

Mr Aasland said he aimed to have completed the applications so that permits could be allocated “before the summer”.

The allocation of exploration permits will normally be done with a work program with one binding phase and subsequent conditional phases with decision points for the continuation or return of the area to the state, the ministry said.

To date, four permits for CO2 storage have been awarded on the Norwegian continental shelf – three in the North Sea and one in the Barents Sea.

New acreage

At the same time, the ministry also confirmed a new licensing process for further acreage, this time in the central North Sea, east of the Sleipner field and south of Solveig and Johan Sverdrup.

© Supplied by NPD
New CCS acreage offered by the Norwegian government in January 2023.

Interested parties have until noon on 22 February to apply.

Commenting on the acreage application, Mr Aasland said the government would continue to develop “profitable opportunities on the continental shelf” in support of its bid to build “a new commercial industry” in Norway.

The news follows Horisont’s announcement that it has already secured an option agreement for an onshore terminal that would serve its Errai CCS scheme.

The developer confirmed last week that has struck a deal with Haugaland Næringspark to use a receiving station in Gismarvik, on the west coast of Norway.

Errai is the first commercial CO2 storage project in Norway, and could have a major impact on the development of the carbon market in Europe. Initial plans are for the project to store between 4 and 8 million tonnes of CO2 annually, with the potential to store more in later phases.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts