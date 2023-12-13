Neptune kicks off L10CCS FEED work with Petrofac

Neptune Energy has announced progress on the L10CCS carbon storage scheme off the Netherlands, with a final investment decision (FID) now targeted in 2025.

Neptune and its partners EBN, Tenaz Energy and ExxonMobil Netherlands CCS confirmed on Wednesday that the concept select phase for the carbon storage project had now been completed, enabling front end engineering design (FEED) work to begin.

Operated by Neptune, L10CCS forms one of the large stores set to be connected to the larger Aramis CO₂ transport and storage project across the Dutch North Sea.

The partners have spent some years assessing the feasibility of injecting between 4-9 million tonnes of CO2 annually into the depleted gas fields around Neptune’s operated L10-A, L10-B and L10-E areas.

All partners have signed up to a FEED cooperation agreement and Neptune has formally awarded the facilities FEED contract to Petrofac, with work having kicked off last month.

Completion of the technical FEED scopes is anticipated during the second half of 2024, with a view to progressing towards a project FID “shortly thereafter” in 2025.

Storage targets for this phase have now been narrowed to 5 million tonnes per year.

The timeline for L10CCS development is now “fully aligned” with that of Aramis and is planned to be connected and operational as of day 1 of the opening of the transport system, now slated for 2028.

It follows a storage licence application submitted in the second quarter of 2023, the result of which is pending an award by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs & Climate Policy.

© Supplied by Neptune

Neptune said further talks with emitters looking to store carbon are “ongoing” and necessary contractual arrangements will be progressed during this project phase.

Lex de Groot, Neptune’s managing director in the Netherlands said: “Without CO₂ storage it would not be possible to meet the climate goals. To create a well-functioning CCS market, both emitters and storage providers need CO₂ transport.

“The region around L10 has a potential storage capacity up to 120-150 MT, so will play a crucial role in helping achieve climate goals and open up possibilities for many emitters that need safe CO₂ storage in the North Sea at low costs.”

EBN’s business unit director CO2 transport and storage systems, Berte Simons added: “We’re pleased to co-operate with our L10CCS joint venture partners in this carbon storage project where we can re-use existing infrastructure and that is linked to the Aramis project.

“With our subsurface knowledge and experience on storage we’ll be able to contribute extensively to the development of this project. The offshore storage of CO2 is pivotal in meeting climate goals and EBN is determined to contribute to a carbon-neutral energy system.”

ExxonMobil’s low carbon solutions EU business development executive, Marie-Laure Halleman said: “ExxonMobil welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with industry and the government in support of the L10 carbon transportation and storage project. Carbon capture and storage is a proven, ready-to-deploy technology that can help reduce emissions in some of the highest-emitting sectors and advance society’s net-zero goals.”

Anthony Marino president and CEO Tenaz Energy said: “We’re proud to be part of this consortium with our industry partners as L10CCS progresses into FEED stage.

“The L10CCS project, with its application of promising CCS technology has the potential to help achieve climate goals for both the Netherlands and for other countries in northwest Europe.”