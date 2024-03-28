SLB announces $382m deal for majority stake in Aker Carbon Capture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

SLB announces $382m deal for majority stake in Aker Carbon Capture

By Mathew Perry
28/03/2024, 7:28 am
© Supplied by Andrew DykesSlb russia
SLB stand at Offshore Europe 2023.

American oilfield services firm SLB (NYSE:SLB) has announced a NOK 4.12 billion ($382m) deal to purchase 80% of Norway’s Aker Carbon Capture (OSL:ACC)

SLB could also make additional payments of up to NOK 1.36 billion ($126m) over the next three years based on the performance of the new joint venture business.

ACC will retain a 20% share in the new venture, with conditions for board representation and other governance and minority protection rights included in the deal.

ACC will also have the option to sell its 20% stake after a three year lock-up period.

SLB said the deal combining the two company’s carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) portfolios will “accelerate the introduction of disruptive early-stage technology into the global market”.

SLB chief executive officer Olivier Le Peuch said CCUS technology will need to scale up between 100 and 200 times in less than three decades to support global net-zero emissions.

“Crucial to this scale-up is the ability to lower capture costs, which often represent as much as 50-70% of the total spend of a CCUS project,” Mr Le Peuch said.

“We are excited to create this business with ACC to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture technologies that will shift the economics of carbon capture across high-emitting industrial sectors.”

ACC chief executive officer Egil Fagerland said the decision to combine the two carbon capture businesses reflects a commitment to accelerate the industrial adoption of the technology.

“By partnering with SLB, we will become a diversified, global carbon capture player. Our combined suite of technologies and global reach will make a platform positioned to profitably scale faster, to the benefit of customers, employees and shareholders,” Mr Fagerland said.

ACC is involved in a number of CCUS projects in the UK, including the Acorn CCS project near Peterhead alongside Storegga.

