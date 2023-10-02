UAE oil giant doubles carbon capture target ahead of COP summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Middle East

UAE oil giant doubles carbon capture target ahead of COP summit

By Bloomberg
02/10/2023, 7:48 am
© Photographer: Bloomberg/BloomberADNOC Green bond

The United Arab Emirates’ biggest oil producer is doubling its carbon-capture target as the company works toward a net-zero goal and looks to burnish its green credentials before the UN’s main climate summit.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. plans to capture 10 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually by 2030, up from a previous target of 5 million tons, according to a statement. Adnoc’s executive committee, chaired by Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, approved the plan as part of the company’s strategy to have net zero emissions from its own operations by 2045.

The UAE, the first Gulf state to declare a target to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, is hosting the UN’s main climate conference, starting in late November. One of the largest producers in OPEC, the UAE has faced criticism for its plans to raise oil production capacity by about 20% to 5 million barrels a day by 2027 and for naming Adnoc Chief Executive Officer Sultan Al Jaber as head of the COP28 conference.

Even with the more ambitious carbon capture target, Adnoc will only be stopping a fraction of its emissions from reaching the atmosphere. The company produces 24 million tons of CO2 annually at its own upstream operations, or production of oil and gas. Adnoc’s calculations also don’t cover emissions created by customers burning the oil and gas it produces.

Adnoc in September announced its second carbon capture project, which will prevent CO2 from reaching the atmosphere at the Habshan natural gas processing facility and pump it into crude wells, where it will be used to boost output in a process known as enhanced oil recovery. That project, once completed, would bring Adnoc’s carbon capture capacity to 2.3 million tons per year.

The company also has a smaller project to take carbon emissions from a steel plant and inject the gas into an oil field.

Adnoc is looking for other sources of CO2 in the emirate that can be captured and re-used or permanently stored, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Adnoc’s head of low carbon solutions and international growth, said in an interview last month. Adnoc this week hosts its main annual oil conference, Adipec, which this year is likely to be occupied largely with discussion of climate. Adnoc often announces contract awards for its ongoing projects at Adipec.

