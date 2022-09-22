26 bids received in UK’s first carbon storage licence round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

26 bids received in UK’s first carbon storage licence round

The UK is making progress on plans to store carbon dioxide emissions under the North Sea, with nearly 20 companies bidding for licences.
By Andrew Dykes
22/09/2022, 10:24 am
Graphic highlighting how CCS can be combined with hydrogen production.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said Thursday that a total of 26 bids had been submitted as part of the UK’s first-ever carbon storage licensing round.

The offshore regulator launched the round in June, with 13 areas up for grabs off the coasts of Aberdeen, Teesside, Liverpool and Lincolnshire.

A total of 19 companies expressed interest in the areas on offer, bids for which will now be evaluated with a view to awarding licences in early 2023, the NSTA said.

That includes Eni, which confirmed this week it had applied for a licence for the depleted Hewett field in the Southern North Sea, as well as two bids from Australian developer Synergia Energy.

The UK’s first-ever carbon storage licensing round with 13 areas of exciting potential available.

Alongside the six carbon capture and storage (CCS) licenses that have already been awarded, these new areas have the potential to make a significant dent in the target to lock away between 20 to 30 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030.

The sites were made available for licensing following consideration of matters such as co-location with offshore wind, potential overlaps with petroleum licences and environmental issues.

They have been chosen owing to favourable right geology, proximity to existing infrastructure and links to industrial clusters which are looking to CCS to meet their decarbonisation goals.

Once infrastructure is in place, the process would see CO2 emissions from industrial processes captured and then transported, via ship or pipeline, for storage in these licensed reservoirs.

The differing sizes and scale of each project means they will progress at different speeds, but the first injection of CO2 could come four to six  years after a licence is awarded, meaning projects are likely to be online by the end of the decade.

However, in addition to a licence from the NSTA, prospective developers will also need to obtain a lease from The Crown Estate or Crown Estate Scotland before they can progress a project.

“We were very pleased with the quantity and quality of applications we have received from a diverse range of applicants. The clear appetite among companies to get involved shows that the UK is well-positioned to become a world-leader in the sector,” said NSTA head of exploration and new ventures Nick Richardson.

“Carbon storage can play a big part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere and awarding additional licences in 2023 will be a significant step forward.”

This round is likely to be the first of many, with NSTA noting that “up to 100” CO2 stores could be needed for the UK to meet its net zero targets.

