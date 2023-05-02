UK CCS projects in race to secure limited funds, warns Harbour Energy boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

UK CCS projects in race to secure limited funds, warns Harbour Energy boss

Harbour Energy is upbeat about the ability of oil and gas workers to move into CCS though, hailing it as the “only new business” that uses the exact same “expertise and competence”.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/05/2023, 11:10 am Updated: 02/05/2023, 11:17 am
There are fears that Westminster’s current tax regime could hamper the rollout of carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the UK.

Harbour Energy’s (LON: HBR) Steve Cox says CCS projects are now in a race to secure finite funds, with oil companies handing over most of their profits to the government.

It means developers are faced with “difficult conversations” over where best to allocate cash, the operator’s EVP HSES for net zero and ccs told an OEUK event on Tuesday.

First rolled out in May 2022, before an increase in November, the government’s energy profits levy (EPL) took the headline rate of tax on North Sea oil and gas producers to 75%.

Funds raised go towards cost-of-living crisis schemes, but industry has repeatedly warned the policy is impacting its ability to boost energy supplies and decarbonise operations.

Harbour has been among the most vocal critics of the EPL, with the North Sea giant blaming the 75% rate for recent redundancies.

Speaking at the Aberdeen event, Mr Cox said: “The tax regime in the UK makes it very difficult for us to raise capital. The sentiment for all oil and gas companies that operate here has taken a hit because of that additional tax.

“That doesn’t mean that those companies will step away from CCS. But what it does mean is that we will have difficult capital allocation conversations, where the technology will be put up against other international projects, whether it’s CCS in North America, or oil and gas in the Far East.

“It (the EPL) will make it more difficult, there’s no doubt about that. It will limit our access to capital, both from our internal balance sheet, and from external sources of funding.”

“At the end of the day, there’s only so much money to go around,” added Mike Tholen, Offshore Energies UK’s sustainability director.

CCS a natural fit for oil and gas skills

Mr Cox is upbeat about the ability of oil and gas workers to move into CCS though, hailing it as the “only new business” that uses the exact same “expertise and competence”.

Harbour is leading on the development of Viking, one of six schemes in the UK with a carbon storage licence.

Decom work in the Viking area, which ceased production in 2016.

Oil giant BP (LON: BP) recently acquired a 40% non-operated stake in the Humber project, previously called V Net Zero.

And there are hopes Viking, as well as Aberdeenshire’s Acorn scheme, will be successful in Track 2 of the government’s funding competition.

As well as providing a route to decarbonising heavy industry, CCS is expected to provide alternative employment for thousands of oil and gas workers.

Keith Anderson, technical consulting manager at Aberdeen-headquartered services group Wood, said: “There is a clear and absolute opportunity for young engineers to work in CCS, and some of them are already very enthused to be a part of it.

“They see that as our opportunity within the energy transition, and we’ve got internal competition from our hydrogen and wind teams to attract and retain the brightest young talent.”

