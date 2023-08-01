Aberdeen University study shows CCS potential of North Sea ‘super basin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Aberdeen University study shows CCS potential of North Sea ‘super basin’

By Andrew Dykes
01/08/2023, 6:55 am Updated: 01/08/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by University of AberdeAberdeen university ccs
Professor John Underhill, Director of Aberdeen University's Centre for Energy Transition.

New research led by the University of Aberdeen highlights the “huge potential” of carbon storage sites across a North Sea CCS ‘super basin’.

In a new study, scientists from the University’s Centre for Energy Transition used a combination of subsurface data and techniques usually used in oil and gas exploration to evaluate storage opportunities across the so-called Anglo-Polish Super Basin in the Southern North Sea.

It confirms the “huge potential” of the basin, and sheds further light on areas offered as part of the UK’s first carbon storage licence round.

Published in the international journal AAPG Bulletin, the two-year study funded by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) was led by Professor John Underhill, director of the university’s transition centre, along with colleagues from Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh.

The Anglo-Polish Super Basin is major geologic formation which runs from eastern England to central Poland, spanning a distance of nearly 600 miles by over 200 miles. It includes onshore and shallow offshore waters across five countries – UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and Poland.

© Supplied by AAPG Bulletin
Location and extent of the Anglo-Polish Super Basin and its northern counterpart, the Northern Permian Basin. Both basins and the Mid North Sea high that separates them formed in response to north-south Permian rifting.

It is one of 40 super basins to be recognised globally, ten of which are responsible for the majority of oil and gas production.

“Urgent” need for cross-industry collaboration

Analysis shows that sandstone reservoirs within the Permian Rotliegend Group and the Triassic Bunter Sandstone Formation form “viable targets” for carbon storage in the UK’s Southern North Sea, and identifies “many areas” suitable for use.

This includes sites which would be used by many of the CCUS cluster projects currently under development across the UK.

Indeed, of the 13 offshore licenses offered as part of the first CCUS licensing round, eight lie in the Southern North Sea, five of which are within the main Rotliegend Group fairway.

Who won offers in the UK CCS licensing round? What we know so far

However, the paper also cautions that areas offered in this first round followed “the path of least resistance” and were deliberately picked to avoid other offshore uses such as wind sites, shipping lanes, and unexploded ordnance.

“Once areas are designated as wind farms with dense, fixed grids, there would be little space available for subsequent licensing rounds within the lower risk areas of the Rotliegend play fairway that we have identified.”

“If the optimal use of the subsurface is sought, there is an urgent need for wind farm operators, those promoting carbon storage, and the regulators to resolve the overlaps and work out which technology gets primacy in the area,” the authors add.

Their warning follows a long-running dispute (now resolved) between BP and wind developer Orsted over their conflicting plans for an offshore area that spanned both the Endurance reservoir – earmarked for carbon storage – and the Hornsea Four wind farm.

The Aberdeen University researchers hope the analysis will provide a framework that can be used to determine CCS suitability in other major basins around the world, as part of global efforts to safely store billions of tonnes of CO2 in geological formations.

Professor Underhill said: “The study highlights the areas where the best carbon stores are located and provides a basis to evaluate and rank sites.

“Perhaps just as importantly, it also demonstrates the urgent need for regulators and stakeholders to work together to resolve any issues that may arise from the co-location and overlap of technologies to avoid competition for the offshore real estate. This is vital in ensuring that the UK remains on track to retain energy security and meet its net zero emission targets.

“The study also has global relevance and application, and the workflow we have used has already been adopted by other countries. We have also used it to undertake studies in other parts of the UK as well as in Malaysia, Egypt and Brazil.”

The work was escribed as “world-class” by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

The regulator’s head of exploration and new ventures, Dr Nick Richardson said: “The Aberdeen University-led team has made a timely and incisive contribution with this world-class research that puts the UK’s storage resource capability on the map as a leading destination for the sequestration of industrial emissions from across Europe.

“By establishing a consistent regional geological framework, this work will assist the evaluation of storage sites within the Southern North Sea, allowing the optimisation of their exploitation and supporting assessments of risk and uncertainty.

“It will also aid regulatory and marine planning bodies in their ongoing efforts to identify synergies between offshore activities, and maximise opportunities for innovation and collaboration on the pathway to net zero.”

