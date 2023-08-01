Aberdeen’s Hydrasun to unveil hydrogen skills courses in coming months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Aberdeen’s Hydrasun to unveil hydrogen skills courses in coming months

By Hamish Penman
01/08/2023, 6:57 am Updated: 01/08/2023, 9:21 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by HydrasunHydrasun is putting the final touches on its eagerly-awaited hydrogen skills training courses, ahead of putting them to market this year.

North-east firm Hydrasun is putting the final touches on its eagerly-awaited hydrogen training courses, ahead of putting them to market this year.

While there is no hard and fast date for launching the classes, chief operating officer Neil Thompson says they will go live “within the next couple of months”.

It comes just over a year after the energy services firm unveiled plans to hone in on hydrogen, with a raft of initiatives, including the launch of a new £1.26 million skills academy.

When announcing the facility in July 2022, company chief executive Bob Drummond said he wanted it to have “the best hydrogen safety course in the world”.

In the subsequent year Hydrasun has been going great guns on getting the skills academy – located at its headquarters in Aberdeen’s Gateway Business Park – ready for  trainees.

Scot Gov support

As part of that it secured a grant of £475,000 from Holyrood, through the green jobs fund, and yesterday the company showcased its progress to Richard Lochhead, Scotland’s minister for small business, trade and innovation.

Mr Lochhead said: “Hydrogen is a massive opportunity for Scotland in terms of delivering our energy needs, but also achieving our net zero targets and creating new jobs in the process. It is great to see Hydrasun, a company born from the North Sea oil and gas industry in the 1970s, opening a hydrogen skills academy in 2023.”

© Supplied by Kath Flannery/DC Tho
Richard Lochhead visiting Hydrasun in Cove on Monday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He added: “It is not just about protecting existing jobs; it is about creating new ones. Studies carried out by the Scottish Government show us that the number of positions that can be created in hydrogen could amount to anywhere between tens of thousands, and hundreds of thousands.”

Hydrasun cracking on with its transition

Hydrasun employs just shy of 500 people across its operations, 387 of which are located in Scotland – a significant proportion of those are in Aberdeen.

Since unveiling its lofty hydrogen ambitions the company has been far from sluggish in working to turn them into a reality.

Revenue from activities related to the low carbon fuel were £8 million for the 2023 financial year, and Hydrasun is aiming to up that to £15m for FY24.

Hydrasun launched its hydrogen division seven years ago, and has since delivered scores of projects, mostly relating to green hydrogen.

© Supplied by Hydrasun
Neil Thompson, Hydrasun COO.

Mr Thompson, who has overall responsibility for the company’s hydrogen division, said: “The main purpose of Mr Lochhead’s visit was to showcase the hydrogen skills academy, and to give him an update on our energy transition. We were fortunate enough to receive significant funding from the Scottish Government, so we wanted to highlight the progress made.

“That includes the fit out of the building and the development of the training courses, and we’re at the stage now where we’re about to launch the classes into the market and allow people to attend them. A lot of collaboration has been done with the various bodies in the north-east from a skills development point of view.

“It’s early days but the interest is there, and it’s important to have the courses in place to allow the hydrogen industry to grow.”

