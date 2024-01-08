Nic Braley appointed to lead Acorn CCS project team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Nic Braley appointed to lead Acorn CCS project team

By Mathew Perry
08/01/2024, 8:07 am
© Supplied by StoreggaMap of Acorn CCS expansion.
Map of Acorn CCS expansion.

The firms behind the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen joint venture have announced Nic Braley to lead its project team.

Located primarily in Aberdeenshire, last year the Acorn CCS project was officially selected as one of the first four carbon capture clusters in the UK.

Acorn is a joint venture between Storegga, Shell UK, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream Partners.

Announcing the appointment, Storegga said Mr Braley has more than 35 years’ experience in the global energy sector.

© Supplied by Storegga
Nic Braley

He began his career as a petroleum engineer in Aberdeen and has served in senior vice president, strategy and commercial, chief commercial and technical operator, and country leadership roles in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Most recently he was Senior Vice President of Non-Operated Ventures & North Sea Electrification at Harbour Energy, one of the Acorn partners.

Storegga chief commercial officer Steve Murphy said “Nic joins at an exciting time for Acorn – his extensive experience and track record in major projects around the world are valuable additions to our team.

“He will lead a number of key efforts in the structure and development of Acorn T&S, and the team working to realise the project as we respond to Track 2 of the UK Government’s cluster sequencing process.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts