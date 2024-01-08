Nic Braley appointed to lead Acorn CCS project team

The firms behind the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen joint venture have announced Nic Braley to lead its project team.

Located primarily in Aberdeenshire, last year the Acorn CCS project was officially selected as one of the first four carbon capture clusters in the UK.

Acorn is a joint venture between Storegga, Shell UK, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream Partners.

Announcing the appointment, Storegga said Mr Braley has more than 35 years’ experience in the global energy sector.

© Supplied by Storegga

He began his career as a petroleum engineer in Aberdeen and has served in senior vice president, strategy and commercial, chief commercial and technical operator, and country leadership roles in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Most recently he was Senior Vice President of Non-Operated Ventures & North Sea Electrification at Harbour Energy, one of the Acorn partners.

Storegga chief commercial officer Steve Murphy said “Nic joins at an exciting time for Acorn – his extensive experience and track record in major projects around the world are valuable additions to our team.

“He will lead a number of key efforts in the structure and development of Acorn T&S, and the team working to realise the project as we respond to Track 2 of the UK Government’s cluster sequencing process.”