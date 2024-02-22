Former NSTA operations boss joins CCS engineering venture

Carbon Circle UK has appointed Scott Robertson as its general manager, as the venture looks to support the UK’s growing roster of energy transition projects.

As GM of Carbon Circle UK, Mr Roberston will lead the establishment and growth of the new carbon capture-focused business following a major strategic investment by Norwegian-based Carbon Circle.

Launched in November, CC’s UK arm is a joint venture between Aberdeen’s Amplus Energy Services and the Norwegian firm, which is already established at home and in the Canadian market.

Formerly operations director for the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), Mr Robertson brings 25 years of experience in the energy sector to the Carbon Circle team. After his departure from the regulator in 2022, he has also been closely in involved with the development of carbon capture utilization and storage.

During his time with NSTA, Robertson led the industry’s Net Zero cultural change programme, creating and delivering its emissions reduction strategy, also significantly contributed to the North Sea Transition Deal, the agreement between industry and government to deliver an orderly energy transition, and stewarded offshore carbon transportation and storage activity.

He joins a team that includes Steve Gardyne, who was recently appointed as Managing Director of Amplus, a role which also covers the Carbon Circle UK venture.

“Filling this key position is a critical step in the growth of our new carbon capture business,” said Mr Gardyne.

“As general manager of Carbon Circle UK, Scott brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the role and to our organisation.

“He is an expert in decarbonisation and energy transition, with significant industry experience in business growth and strategy development. I am pleased to welcome him to our team, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to grow Carbon Circle UK as a market leader.”

Amplus employs about 20 people out of premises on Grandholm Drive, Bridge of Don.

Headcount at CCUK is also predicted to grow further during this year, while other key appointments have been made in the wider group in recent months, including Gardyne who took over from Ian Herd, George Geddes as new HSEQ manager, and Susan Shanks as financial controller.

Mr Roberston welcomed “a great opportunity” to lead the company in the early stages of building a carbon market in the UK.

“The energy transition is an exciting, dynamic opportunity for all organisations. We’re grabbing the opportunity, working with our talented team of experts in Carbon Circle Norway whilst growing our complementary UK team with our vision to be part of the UK’s major role in the energy transition.”

Carbon Circle chairman Paal Skoe added: “We are delighted to welcome Scott to the team, and I am sure the UK arm of our operations will be in strong hands. Scott has an excellent track record within the industry, and is the ideal person to help the organisation grow.”