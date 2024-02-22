Former NSTA operations boss joins CCS engineering venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Former NSTA operations boss joins CCS engineering venture

By Andrew Dykes
22/02/2024, 2:50 pm
© Supplied by Carbon CircleCarbon Circle UK has appointed Scott Robertson as general manager.
Carbon Circle UK has appointed Scott Robertson as its general manager, as the venture looks to support the UK’s growing roster of energy transition projects.

As GM of Carbon Circle UK, Mr Roberston will lead the establishment and growth of the new carbon capture-focused business following a major strategic investment by Norwegian-based Carbon Circle.

Launched in November, CC’s UK arm is a joint venture between Aberdeen’s Amplus Energy Services and the Norwegian firm, which is already established at home and in the Canadian market.

Formerly operations director for the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), Mr Robertson brings 25 years of experience in the energy sector to the Carbon Circle team. After his departure from the regulator in 2022, he has also been closely in involved with the development of carbon capture utilization and storage.

During his time with NSTA, Robertson led the industry’s Net Zero cultural change programme, creating and delivering its emissions reduction strategy, also significantly contributed to the North Sea Transition Deal, the agreement between industry and government to deliver an orderly energy transition, and stewarded offshore carbon transportation and storage activity.

He joins a team that includes Steve Gardyne, who was recently appointed as Managing Director of Amplus, a role which also covers the Carbon Circle UK venture.

“Filling this key position is a critical step in the growth of our new carbon capture business,” said Mr Gardyne.

“As general manager of Carbon Circle UK, Scott brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the role and to our organisation.

“He is an expert in decarbonisation and energy transition, with significant industry experience in business growth and strategy development. I am pleased to welcome him to our team, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to grow Carbon Circle UK as a market leader.”

Amplus employs about 20 people out of premises on Grandholm Drive, Bridge of Don.

Headcount at CCUK is also predicted to grow further during this year, while other key appointments have been made in the wider group in recent months, including Gardyne who took over from Ian Herd, George Geddes as new HSEQ manager, and Susan Shanks as financial controller.

Mr Roberston welcomed “a great opportunity” to lead the company in the early stages of building a carbon market in the UK.

“The energy transition is an exciting, dynamic opportunity for all organisations. We’re grabbing the opportunity, working with our talented team of experts in Carbon Circle Norway whilst growing our complementary UK team with our vision to be part of the UK’s major role in the energy transition.”

Carbon Circle chairman Paal Skoe added: “We are delighted to welcome Scott to the team, and I am sure the UK arm of our operations will be in strong hands. Scott has an excellent track record within the industry, and is the ideal person to help the organisation grow.”

