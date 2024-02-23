Super Puma return would ‘poison industrial relations’ in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

Super Puma return would ‘poison industrial relations’ in North Sea

RMT vows to work with other offshore trade unions to fight "dangerous proposals" to bring back Super Puma
By Mathew Perry
23/02/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 23/02/2024, 9:47 am
© Image: Lorette Fabre/AirbusAn Airbus H225 Super Puma flying above an offshore platform in 2014.
An Airbus H225 Super Puma flying above an offshore platform in 2014.

The RMT union has criticised comments by Airbus executives suggesting the Super Puma helicopter could be reintroduced to oil and gas operations, saying any such move would “poison industrial relations”.

The offshore industry widely abandoned the rotor type after a series of crashes, including one which killed 16 people in Norway in 2016.

After the crash in Norway, UK union officials branded the helicopter a “flying coffin” and vowed to fight any attempt to reintroduce the Super Puma to the North Sea.

But speaking to reporters last week in France, Airbus executives said the company has received renewed interest in the Super Puma from the offshore sector.

However the RMT union, which represents offshore workers, said it would not accept the Super Puma returning to North Sea flights given its safety record.

Super Puma safety

This year marked a decade since the last fatal crash in UK waters linked to the energy sector; the 2013 Sumburgh Airport Super Puma incident, which killed four people including RMT member Sarah Darnley.

The union said 33 offshore workers and helicopter crew died and 65 were rescued from the North Sea as a result of Super Puma accidents between 2009 and 2016.

A Norwegian investigation into the 2016 crash found mechanical flaws in the Super Puma’s gearbox were responsible for the accident.

Sumburgh FAI © PA Archive/Press Association Images
Recovery operations in the aftermath of the 2013 Sumburgh crash.

In a statement, RMT said the subsequent regulatory response from the Civil Aviation Authority and the UK government “has been far too weak” and reiterated calls for a public inquiry into offshore helicopter safety.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the possible reintroduction of the Super Puma would “poison industrial relations”.

“Any confidence built up since 2016 amongst offshore workers over the safety of the helicopters will disappear if they are expected to travel to and from installations on Super Pumas.

“The fact that the industry is even entertaining the re-introduction of the Super Puma is not only an insult to the memory of offshore workers and crew killed by this flawed machine, it shows how the highly profitable oil and gas industry continues to exert dangerous and unregulated commercial pressure on offshore helicopter operators in the North Sea.”

Helicopter investment ‘desperately needed’

Despite aviation regulators in the UK and Norway clearing the Super Puma to fly again after the 2016 crash, the offshore sector has largely switched to using helicopters such as the Sikorsky S-92.

But with severe parts shortages limiting the operational availability of the S-92 in recent months, frustrated helicopter operators could be forced to consider alternative options.

Mr Lynch said investment into the offshore helicopter fleet is “desperately needed” because of its reliance on the “ageing” S-92.

helicopter norway oil © Shutterstock / Photofex_AUT
Bristow S-92 helicopters in Bergen. Demand for the S-92 is increasing in the North Sea, with contracted utilisation at 96% at the beginning of 2024.

“We will be seeking meetings at the highest levels of the industry and we will work with other offshore trade unions to fight these dangerous proposals to bring back Super Pumas,” he said.

The idea of the Super Puma returning to offshore operations received a similar response from Norway’s offshore trade union.

Industri Energi national officer Henrik Solvorn Fjeldsbø told Energy Voice the union had an understanding with oil and gas companies and helicopter operators that the Super Puma would not be reintroduced in the Norwegian sector.

“I don’t think that our members, the passengers, would accept being flown in the (Super Puma) 225, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“I just don’t see it coming back to the Norwegian continental shelf and to be honest, I don’t even see it coming back in the UK.”

Airbus offering ‘complete transparency’

In response to questions from Energy Voice, Airbus Helicopters head of energy Regis Magnac said the company constantly briefs the offshore industry in the North Sea and globally on all of its products.

“In the case of the H225 we have implemented many changes to the helicopter to address safety, including some very substantial modifications, and we believe that we owe the offshore community complete transparency in laying out what we have done,” Mr Magnac said.

“So we have offered briefings to all concerned – operators, unions and exploration companies – and we will continue to do that.”

 

 

