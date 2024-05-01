Auction opened to bring CCS to the English Channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Auction opened to bring CCS to the English Channel

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
01/05/2024, 7:16 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / Wayleebirdccs english channel
Sunrise of the Isle of Wight.

A new opportunity has been opened to bring emissions-busting Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology to the English Channel.

Launched by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), this out-of-round licensing application seeks to bring CO2 storage projects to waters near the Isle of Wight, storing the emissions in depleted saline aquifers under the seabed.

Applications need to be in before the window closes on Wednesday 5th June.

According to trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), the English Channel is estimated to have a potential storage capacity of over 1 gigatonne of CO2, equivalent to the emissions of more than 200 million cars driven in one year.

It comes after the NSTA launched its first CCS licensing round in 2022, which saw 20 sites offered to applicants last May.

Policy and sustainability director Michael Tholen said the English Channel announcement is “an important step” for the UK’s CCS sector “which now needs to be matched by a clear policy environment to provide certainty to investors”.

Over a year since chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a £20bn package for CCS development, clarity is yet to emerge over timelines on how it would be deployed.

Meanwhile groups like the CCS Association have warned that investors will simply take projects elsewhere if the UK fails to deliver.

Mr Tholen said: “Although the announcement of £20bn of government support for CCS is welcome, industry needs clarity about the specific timelines for the deployment of the funding.

“Equally, CO2 emitters need a clear route to market in the form of a regular competitive allocation process and a framework to enable non-pipeline transportation of CO2 needs to be developed.

“The UK’s oil and gas supply chain has highly transferable capabilities to deliver CCS that are essential to make this project a success. A supply chain report commissioned by OEUK shows that around 80% of UK CCS expenditure is targetable by the existing oil and gas supply chain and the targetable UK CCS supply chain market is expected to be worth £2.6 billion in 2040.”

Recommended for you

Tags