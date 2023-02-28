UK’s big energy short pays off with £1.2 billion windfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

UK’s big energy short pays off with £1.2 billion windfall

By Bloomberg
28/02/2023, 3:57 pm
The UK government is set to make £1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) from a short position it took in power and natural gas markets after seizing control of collapsed supplier Bulb Energy last year.

When Bulb was in the Special Administration process, Treasury rules prevented the buying of energy in advance to match the amount already sold to the failed utility’s 1.5 million customers. That set up a short position, and when energy prices fell, the government’s position became profitable, according to documents prepared for a Tuesday court hearing in London.

Bulb was acquired by Octopus Energy in December through a profit-sharing agreement underpinned by government support for the cost of buying energy in short-term markets. When prices were at their peak in the summer, the government was criticized by a Parliament committee for its lack of forward purchasing.

But, in the end, it paid off.

“The transaction was negotiated with market movements in mind and expressly catered for the inevitability of changing energy prices,” according to court documents prepared by Octopus’s lawyers for the hearing. “As it has transpired, it is Bulb and His Majesty’s Government that stand to receive the benefit of this – and to very substantial effect.”

That surplus can help pay for the cost of the bailout, which in November was forecast to surge to £6.5 billion, according to the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility.

The deal is being challenged in court by Centrica Plc’s British Gas, Iberdrola SA’s Scottish Power and EON SE, citing a lack of transparency and what the subsidies being offered to potential bidders were.

Octopus court documents show that hedging support is expected to amount to £1.76 billion, but due to the structure of the deal, Octopus will pay back £2.95 billion, giving the government a £1.19 billion profit.

“It would not be appropriate for the government to comment on ongoing legal matters,” according to an energy department spokesperson.

Bulb went into administration in November, when the regulator’s price cap forced it to sell energy at a loss as wholesale prices soared. Teneo Inc. was appointed to run the company with taxpayer money until a buyer could be found.

The government, which supported Bulb in the biggest bailout since the financial crisis, previously said it approved the deal with Octopus to protect consumers and taxpayers.

